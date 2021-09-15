Proposed Share Consolidation and Change of Name

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cresval Capital Corp. (TSX-V: CRV) ("Cresval" or the "Company") announces that it proposes to change its name to "Transforma Resources Corp.", and consolidate its common shares on the basis of every five (5) issued common shares for one (1) new common share, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. No fractional shares will be issued and any fractions will be reduced to the nearest lower whole share. The name change and share consolidation was approved by the Company’s directors in accordance with the Company’s Articles.



About Cresval:

Cresval is a junior copper and precious metals exploration company involved in a 100% owned project situated in southwestern British Columbia, consisting of the Thunder Copper Property.