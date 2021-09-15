checkAd

Proposed Share Consolidation and Change of Name

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cresval Capital Corp. (TSX-V: CRV) ("Cresval" or the "Company") announces that it proposes to change its name to "Transforma Resources Corp.", and consolidate its common shares on the basis of every five (5) issued common shares for one (1) new common share, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. No fractional shares will be issued and any fractions will be reduced to the nearest lower whole share. The name change and share consolidation was approved by the Company’s directors in accordance with the Company’s Articles.

About Cresval:
Cresval is a junior copper and precious metals exploration company involved in a 100% owned project situated in southwestern British Columbia, consisting of the Thunder Copper Property.

For more information please visit www.cresval.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Carlos Lau”

Carlos Lau
Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward looking statements: This release contains statements that are forwardlooking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forwardlooking statement.

Carlos Lau
Director
Info@cresval.com





