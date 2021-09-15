Qualigen to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

checkAd

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN), a biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for adult and pediatric cancers with potential for Orphan Drug Designation, announced today that CEO and Chairman Michael Poirier will present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit September 20-23, 2021.

The presentation will provide an overview of the Company’s strategy focusing primarily on its oncology drug pipeline which includes QN-247 and RAS-F assets for which Qualigen has already seen encouraging preclinical data.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. Presentation Details are as follows:

Format: Virtual

Presentation Webcast: www.qualigeninc.com/opco21

Presentation Time: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 4:35 pm EDT. The webcast link will broadcast the presentation live, and can be viewed for 90 days thereafter.

Virtual Meetings: One-on-one meetings will be held virtually and will be available to registered attendees. Qualigen Management will be available throughout each day September 20-22, 2021. Contact your Oppenheimer representative to register. You may also email opcoconferences@opco.com to register.

About Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for adult and pediatric cancers with potential for Orphan Drug Designation. Qualigen’s aptamer platform, of which QN-247 is the lead candidate, inhibits nucleolin, a key multi-functional regulatory protein that is overexpressed in cancer cells, thus influencing their proliferation, survival and metastasis. QN-247 has shown promise in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Qualigen’s RAS-F platform is a family of RAS oncogene protein-protein interaction inhibitor small molecules that is believed to disrupt pathways for cancer genes that cause tumor formation. Such mechanism of action may be effective in the treatment of about one quarter of all cancers, including certain forms of pancreatic, colorectal, and lung cancers. The RAS pathway has generated considerable interest due to recent breakthrough developments in the field and the first clinical approval earlier this year for a K-RAS directed drug. In addition to its oncology drug pipeline, Qualigen has an established diagnostics business which manufactures and distributes proprietary and highly accurate rapid blood testing systems for the management of prostate cancer and other diseases and health conditions. Qualigen’s management has significant experience in drug and medical device development, manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

