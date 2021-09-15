Pacira BioSciences Reports Preliminary Net Product Sales of $42.3 Million for August 2021

-- Expanding EXPAREL utilization continues to drive growth with average daily sales at 109% of August 2020 --

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions, today reported preliminary unaudited net product sales. EXPAREL (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension) net product sales increased 15 percent to $41.4 million for the month of August 2021, compared with $36.1 million for the prior year. Net product sales of iovera° increased 13 percent to $0.9 million for the month of August 2021, compared with $0.8 million for the prior year. EXPAREL average daily sales for the month of August 2021 were 109 percent of August 2020. The company reports average daily growth rates for EXPAREL to account for differences in the number of selling days per reporting period. EXPAREL selling days were 22 in August 2021 and 21 in August 2020.