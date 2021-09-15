energate launches energy news service in English

Essen (ots) - The leading German energy news service 'energate messenger' is nowalso available in English. The 'energate messenger english edition' providesdaily information on developments in the German and European energy markets. Thenewsletter is aimed at experts working in energy, consulting, finance and IT,whose focus lies on the German energy sector.The service informs about energy policy innovations, company performance, marketdevelopments in electricity, gas and CO2, and gives you a leading edge when itcomes to news on relevant personalities, technologies and business models. Astrong focus is on the trending topics of hydrogen and mobility. The reports arecompiled by the largest editorial team dedicated to the energy sector in theGerman-speaking area, with offices in Essen, Berlin, Zurich, Vienna andBrussels. "Many energy companies nowadays employ experts with an internationalbackground. With our English newsletter, we want to make it easier for them toaccess the relevant information they need for their work in the German energymarket," explains Marc Hüther, energate's Managing Director. The 'energatemessenger english edition' is published as a daily email newsletter and providesongoing information online at http://www.energate-messenger.com , where you canregister for a free trial access. For more than 20 years, the German-languageservice of energate has been keeping the industry on top of what's important. Inaddition, the content of the last five years has been translated into English,making an archive of more than 20,000 news items available to an internationalaudience.About energateenergate is the leading media company for the energy industry. Every day, a teamof around 20 energy journalists in Essen, Berlin, Zurich, Vienna and Brusselscarries out extensive research on relevant events in the German and Europeanenergy markets, which they then edit for information services, industry reportsand magazines. Clients include globally acting energy companies, regionalsuppliers and utility companies, IT and technology companies, banks,associations and public authorities. energate is a company of the conenergygroup.Contact:Martin Schraamailto:schraa@energate.deTel.: +49.201.1022.509Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/102337/5020761OTS: energate gmbh