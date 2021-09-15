checkAd

energate launches energy news service in English

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
15.09.2021, 13:40  |  24   |   |   

Essen (ots) - The leading German energy news service 'energate messenger' is now
also available in English. The 'energate messenger english edition' provides
daily information on developments in the German and European energy markets. The
newsletter is aimed at experts working in energy, consulting, finance and IT,
whose focus lies on the German energy sector.

The service informs about energy policy innovations, company performance, market
developments in electricity, gas and CO2, and gives you a leading edge when it
comes to news on relevant personalities, technologies and business models. A
strong focus is on the trending topics of hydrogen and mobility. The reports are
compiled by the largest editorial team dedicated to the energy sector in the
German-speaking area, with offices in Essen, Berlin, Zurich, Vienna and
Brussels. "Many energy companies nowadays employ experts with an international
background. With our English newsletter, we want to make it easier for them to
access the relevant information they need for their work in the German energy
market," explains Marc Hüther, energate's Managing Director. The 'energate
messenger english edition' is published as a daily email newsletter and provides
ongoing information online at http://www.energate-messenger.com , where you can
register for a free trial access. For more than 20 years, the German-language
service of energate has been keeping the industry on top of what's important. In
addition, the content of the last five years has been translated into English,
making an archive of more than 20,000 news items available to an international
audience.

About energate

energate is the leading media company for the energy industry. Every day, a team
of around 20 energy journalists in Essen, Berlin, Zurich, Vienna and Brussels
carries out extensive research on relevant events in the German and European
energy markets, which they then edit for information services, industry reports
and magazines. Clients include globally acting energy companies, regional
suppliers and utility companies, IT and technology companies, banks,
associations and public authorities. energate is a company of the conenergy
group.

Contact:

Martin Schraa
mailto:schraa@energate.de
Tel.: +49.201.1022.509

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/102337/5020761
OTS: energate gmbh



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

energate launches energy news service in English The leading German energy news service 'energate messenger' is now also available in English. The 'energate messenger english edition' provides daily information on developments in the German and European energy markets. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Michael Krupp folgt Jürgen Eckert als Vorstandsvorsitzender der Degussa Bank
10.000 grüne Wasserstoff-Generatoren pro Monat: Spatenstich für Massenproduktion von Enapter-Elektrolyseuren in Nordrhein-Westfalen
Präsidiumswahlen beim Verband Deutscher Großbäckereien e.V. / Prof. Dr. Ulrike ...
Neue Studie zeigt: Das deutsche Diversitäts-Dilemma / Die Initiative BeyondGenderAgenda veröffentlicht den ...
P&G intensiviert Engagement gegen den Klimawandel - Klares Ziel bei den Treibhausgasemissionen: Net Zero bis 2040
Europäischer Polizeikongress 2021 / Philip Morris fordert: Illegalen Zigarettenhandel als Finanzierungsquelle der Organisierten Kriminalität stoppen!
EANS-General Meeting: CORDIFIN S.p.A. / Invitation to the General Meeting according to art. 107 para. 3 Companies Act - ...
NHS Deploys TytoCare's Telehealth Solution to 14 Trusts across the UK as part of Virtual Wards ...
SC Johnson Invites Londoners to Walk Beneath the Ocean's Surface in The Blue Paradox - An ...
GTÜ setzt Erfolgskurs trotz anspruchsvoller Rahmenbedingungen fort
Titel
VDA-Präsidentin Hildegard Müller: "Demonstration ja, Diskurs ja, aber Gewalt gegen Sachen und Nötigung, das ist nicht der ...
Grünes Licht für ILA Berlin 2022 (FOTO)
ACCURE raises $8 million dollars to accelerate the battery safety and analytics market (FOTO)
Lift Days von Ankorstore kommen zum dritten Jahr in Folge mit großen Angeboten nach ...
PwC-Wasserstoffrechner zeigt, ab wann sich H2-Anwendungen rentieren
Eleva erreicht industriellen Produktionsmaßstab und bereitet sich auf die klinische ...
Ambitionierte Ziele - konkrete Maßnahmen: Zurich stellt Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie vor (FOTO)
Porsche, MetLife, CVS Health und David Horsager sind Headliner des Global Online-SAFe® Summit ...
Bornitrid-Kühlfüllstoffe von 3M für das Wärmemanagement in hochentwickelten ...
Wasserstoffprojekt "Energiepark Bad Lauchstädt" erhält ...
Titel
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Internationales PwC-Netzwerk gibt Strategie-Update bekannt: PwC Deutschland stellt bis 2024 bis zu 10.000 neue Mitarbeitende ein
Quirin Privatbank AG: Halbjahresergebnis mehr als verdoppelt (FOTO)
VDA-Präsidentin Hildegard Müller: "Demonstration ja, Diskurs ja, aber Gewalt gegen Sachen und Nötigung, das ist nicht der ...
Grünes Licht für ILA Berlin 2022 (FOTO)
Mario Stefek - als Arbeitgeber attraktiv werden und die richtigen Mitarbeiter anziehen
Bit2Me sammelt in nur 59 Sekunden 5 Millionen Euro in der ersten Phase seines ICOs
Agri Terra übernimmt Indusur
Relevanz von Outsourcing im deutschen Finanzsektor steigt deutlich (FOTO)
Konsumkredit-Index (Prognose für 2021/2022): Private Kreditnachfrage bleibt weiter auf stabilem Niveau (FOTO)
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:32 UhrMinisterin: Tunnelprojekt nach Nordirland auf Eis gelegt
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
14:32 UhrFunke-Gesellschafterin betont Wert von gedruckter Zeitung
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
14:32 UhrWas für ein Auftakt bei Powercell!
Anlegerverlag | Chartanalysen
14:32 UhrPoda meldet geplante Namensänderung und neue Unternehmensstruktur
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
14:32 UhrGold Bull: Neue Bohrziele von hoher Priorität wurden durch ein erweitertes Modell in Sandman definiert
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
14:31 UhrHinterbliebene von Germanwings-Absturz erwägen Klage gegen Bund
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
14:31 UhrME2C Environmental Completes Initial Testing of its Rare Earth Element Technology
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:31 UhrMiddlefield Canadian Income PCC: Net Asset Value(s)
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:31 UhrResonant to Host ‘5G Insights in Japan’ Webinar
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:31 UhrElectraMeccanica to Launch Customer Deliveries of Flagship SOLO EV
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten