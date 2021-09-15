energate launches energy news service in English
Essen (ots) - The leading German energy news service 'energate messenger' is now
also available in English. The 'energate messenger english edition' provides
daily information on developments in the German and European energy markets. The
newsletter is aimed at experts working in energy, consulting, finance and IT,
whose focus lies on the German energy sector.
The service informs about energy policy innovations, company performance, market
developments in electricity, gas and CO2, and gives you a leading edge when it
comes to news on relevant personalities, technologies and business models. A
strong focus is on the trending topics of hydrogen and mobility. The reports are
compiled by the largest editorial team dedicated to the energy sector in the
German-speaking area, with offices in Essen, Berlin, Zurich, Vienna and
Brussels. "Many energy companies nowadays employ experts with an international
background. With our English newsletter, we want to make it easier for them to
access the relevant information they need for their work in the German energy
market," explains Marc Hüther, energate's Managing Director. The 'energate
messenger english edition' is published as a daily email newsletter and provides
ongoing information online at http://www.energate-messenger.com , where you can
register for a free trial access. For more than 20 years, the German-language
service of energate has been keeping the industry on top of what's important. In
addition, the content of the last five years has been translated into English,
making an archive of more than 20,000 news items available to an international
audience.
About energate
energate is the leading media company for the energy industry. Every day, a team
of around 20 energy journalists in Essen, Berlin, Zurich, Vienna and Brussels
carries out extensive research on relevant events in the German and European
energy markets, which they then edit for information services, industry reports
and magazines. Clients include globally acting energy companies, regional
suppliers and utility companies, IT and technology companies, banks,
associations and public authorities. energate is a company of the conenergy
group.
Contact:
Martin Schraa
mailto:schraa@energate.de
Tel.: +49.201.1022.509
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/102337/5020761
OTS: energate gmbh
