The Very Good Butchers Debuts as Number One Release in Meatless Burgers Category on Amazon

The Very Good Butchers, the leading brand of The Very Good Food Company, a plant-based meat company, whose plant-based Butcher Boxes, Smokin’ Burgers, and The Very Good Burgers are available for purchase on Amazon, were recently ranked as the number one release in the meatless burgers and patties category with Amazon U.S. Customers can order the brand’s post popular products through Amazon, further positioning its mission to make plant-based eating not only nutritious and delicious, but approachable and accessible.

With more consumers interested in plant-based products due to a renewed focus on health and sustainability, more than half of U.S. households are purchasing strictly plant-based foods. The plant-based meat category has been on an upward trajectory and reached U.S. $1.4 billion in sales in 2020, growing 45% overall compared to 2019, and now accounts for 2.7% of all U.S. retail packaged meat sales, according to SPINS data released by the Good Food Institute and the Plant Based Foods Association (PBFA) in April.

“We are thrilled to offer a selection of our Butcher Boxes and burgers on one of the most trusted and popular ecommerce websites, and are proud that the burgers are currently the number one Amazon release in the meatless burgers and patties category,” said Mitchell Scott, co-founder and CEO of The Very Good Food Company. “We pride ourselves on listening to our customers and are laser focused on building a brand based on their needs and desires. The distribution with Amazon gives us the opportunity to reach more people and homes than ever before, and we’re excited to offer a selection of our Butcher Boxes and burgers that will enable consumers to make delicious and plant-based meals for the whole family. Our main goal has always been to make plant-based eating easy and approachable, and we will continue to keep this sentiment at our core.”

Please find additional product details below.

  • A Very Good Box: Receive six packs of small-batch vegan meats that’s enough for 13+ plant-based meals, including a single pack of The Very Good Burgers, Smokin’ Burgers, Very British Bangers, Smokin’ Bangers, Very Good Taco Stuff’er, and Pepperoni.
  • A Big Box of (Plant-Based) Meat: Get 12 packs of small-batch, plant-based meats delivered right to your door that’s enough for 28+ mouthwatering meals, including packs of The Very Good Burgers, Ribz, Pepperoni, Taco Stuff’er, Smokin’ Burgers, Very British Bangers, Smokin’ Bangers, and BBQ Pulled Jackfruit.
  • Smokin’ Burgers: With smoky ancho and chipotle chili, the Smokin’ Burger is a chorizo-style burger with smoked paprika, garlic and onions. Think “smoky” as opposed to “spicy.” A best-seller at its vegan butcher shop, these fry up perfectly on the grill.
  • The Very Good Burgers: These delicious bean patties come loaded with organic veggies and spices including beets, carrots, old-fashioned mustard and tahini to deliver an earthy, rich flavor and a hearty texture.

All of The Very Good Butchers plant-based meats are carefully crafted and made with only real, whole food ingredients like beans, grains, vegetables, and a variety of spices. The brand is dedicated to creating approachable, nutritious and delicious plant-based meats by making food that’s “Very Good” for people, animals, and the environment.

The Very Good Butchers Butcher Boxes, Smokin’ Burgers, and The Very Good Burgers can be purchased online via the brand’s website and Amazon, with additional retailers to follow. To learn more about The Very Good Butchers, visit www.us.verygoodbutchers.com, or follow them on Instagram (@theverygoodbutchers), Facebook (@theverygoodbutchers), and Twitter (@VeryGoodButcher).

About The Very Good Food Company

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (“VERY GOOD” or the “Company”) is an emerging plant-based food technology company that produces nutritious and delicious plant-based meat and cheese products under VERY GOOD's core brands: The Very Good Butchers and The Very Good Cheese Co. The Company is publicly traded in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VERY and in the United States on the OTCQB Market under the symbol VRYYF. For more information visit www.verygoodbutchers.com.

