Paramount Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount”) announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock for the period from July 1, 2021, to September 30, 2021. The dividend will be payable on October 15, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2021.

