Interra Copper Files 43-101 for Thane Copper-Gold Project

The Company has filed a current independent National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Thane Copper-Gold Project, Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada" (the " Technical Report ") with an effective date of July 12, 2021, prior to this summer's drill program. The Technical Report outlines the history of exploration and work completed on the 206 square kilometre project over the past decades, as early as the 1940's, as well as subsequent geophysical and geochemistry work and sampling completed by Interra Copper (and Thane Minerals Inc., acquired by the Company in March 2020.)

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX)(OTCQB:IMIMF)(FRA:3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has completed and filed a technical Report, a N.I. 43-101 compliant report on it's primary asset - the 206 square kilometer Thane Property in North Central B.C.

See Sedar website: https://www.sedar.com/DisplayCompanyDocuments.do?lang=EN&issuerNo=0004 ... ).

Interra Copper is sitting in a strong cash position, largely from the previously announced CDN $2.7 M financing that was completed earlier this year in Q2 2021.

The summer program expenditures have been on budget. The Company eagerly awaits assay results on cores from the diamond drill program as well as further soils and chip sampling.

Interra also announces management has decided not to pursue further work on the Bullard Pass project in Arizona, in order to focus 100% efforts and company resources on the Thane Project, effective September 1st, 2021.

ABOUT INTERRA COPPER CORP.

Interra is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, Interra continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.

The Thane Property covers approximately 206 km2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane geological belt of north-central British Columbia, midway between the previously-operated open pit Kemess Mine and the current open pit Mount Milligan mine, both two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Thane Property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the ‘Cathedral Area' on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.