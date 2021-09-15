Viva Gold Drills 22.9 Meters at 1.5 g/t, Including 4.6 Meters at 6.2 g/t, on a Significant Step-Out Drill Hole at its Tonopah Gold Project in Nevada
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSX-V:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the "Company" or "Viva") is pleased to announce strongly positive results on the first hole of its 2021 reverse circulation ("RC") drill program announced on …
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSX-V:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the "Company" or "Viva") is pleased to announce strongly positive results on the first hole of its 2021 reverse circulation ("RC") drill program announced on …
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSX-V:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the "Company" or "Viva") is pleased to announce strongly positive results on the first hole of its 2021 reverse circulation ("RC") drill program announced on July 12, 2021.
|
Tonopah Project
Dip
From
To
Length
Gold Grade
Silver Grade
Meter
Meter
Meter
Gram/Tonne
Gram/Tonne
110
-60
0.0
204.0
25.9
29.0
3.0
0.25
10.90
125.0
147.8
22.9
1.53
8.34
including
125.0
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare