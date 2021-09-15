checkAd

Viva Gold Drills 22.9 Meters at 1.5 g/t, Including 4.6 Meters at 6.2 g/t, on a Significant Step-Out Drill Hole at its Tonopah Gold Project in Nevada

Autor: Accesswire
15.09.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSX-V:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the "Company" or "Viva") is pleased to announce strongly positive results on the first hole of its 2021 reverse circulation ("RC") drill program announced on …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSX-V:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the "Company" or "Viva") is pleased to announce strongly positive results on the first hole of its 2021 reverse circulation ("RC") drill program announced on July 12, 2021.

Tonopah Project
Drill Results Hole TG 2101

Hole Azimuth

Dip

From

To

Length

Gold Grade

Silver Grade

     

Meter

Meter

Meter

Gram/Tonne

Gram/Tonne

TG 2101

110

-60

0.0

204.0

           

25.9

29.0

3.0

0.25

10.90

     

125.0

147.8

22.9

1.53

8.34

 

including

 

125.0

