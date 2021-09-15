Wedgemount Commences Exploration Program at the Friendly Copper-Gold Project in South Central British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has commenced its 2021 field exploration program at the Company's Friendly Lake copper-gold …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has commenced its 2021 field exploration program at the Company's Friendly Lake copper-gold property ("Friendly" or the "Project") in south-central British Columbia. Friendly becomes Wedgemount's third copper focused exploration program of the 2021 exploration season. Mark Vanry, President and CEO of Wedgemount commented, "We are excited to commence our first exploration program at the Friendly copper-gold project. The mobilization marks our third exploration program of what has been an extremely busy 2021 season for the Company. The program will be the first significant exploration on the project since 2004 and will include mapping, sampling and IP geophysics with the goal of defining priority drill targets. Friendly's location in southern B.C. allows for a longer and lower cost exploration season. Access and logistics for the Project are excellent with a multitude of logging roads, ATV trails and lodges in the area."