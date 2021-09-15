checkAd

Wedgemount Commences Exploration Program at the Friendly Copper-Gold Project in South Central British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has commenced its 2021 field exploration program at the Company's Friendly Lake copper-gold property ("Friendly" or the "Project") in south-central British Columbia. Friendly becomes Wedgemount's third copper focused exploration program of the 2021 exploration season.

Mark Vanry, President and CEO of Wedgemount commented, "We are excited to commence our first exploration program at the Friendly copper-gold project. The mobilization marks our third exploration program of what has been an extremely busy 2021 season for the Company. The program will be the first significant exploration on the project since 2004 and will include mapping, sampling and IP geophysics with the goal of defining priority drill targets. Friendly's location in southern B.C. allows for a longer and lower cost exploration season. Access and logistics for the Project are excellent with a multitude of logging roads, ATV trails and lodges in the area."

Friendly Property
The year-round, road accessible, 13,000-hectare Friendly property is approximately 100 kilometers north of Kamloops, a community with a rich mining and development history. New Gold Inc.'s New Afton copper-gold mine is 100 kilometers to the south of Friendly and Imperial Metals Corporation's Mount Polly copper-gold mine is 130 kilometers to the northwest. Previous exploration on the Project, dating back to the 1960's, has included geological mapping, extensive soil and rock-chip sampling, trenching, geochemical surveys and ground-based geophysics, however, only limited shallow drilling.

The Project is underlain by arc-related volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks of the Quesnel Terrane (Nicola Group) cut by Triassic-Jurassic intrusions varying from syenite to diorite with associated porphyry and skarn-related copper and gold mineralization. The Project comprises two key target areas; Friendly Lake and Deer Lake.

The BOGG occurrence, central to the Friendly Lake target, comprises local zones of chalcopyrite-bornite cemented magmatic breccias associated with the margins of a northwest-elongated monzodiorite to syenite intrusive complex (Friendly Lake complex). A grab sample from the BOGG occurrence by the B.C. Geological Survey yielded 3.4% copper (Schiarizza and Israel, 2001). The BOGG occurrence forms the northwest extent of an approximately 7 kilometer northwest-trending corridor of widespread copper and multi-element soil geochemical anomalies locally coincident with complex IP (induced polarization) chargeability anomalies defined by previous surveys. Based on a preliminary compilation of historic drill data, only six drill holes with depths greater than 200 meters have tested for porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization along this prospective 7 kilometer corridor.

