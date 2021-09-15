checkAd

TOUCHBeauty REVIVE Defines New Generation of Beauty Devices Focused on Technological Innovation and Powerful Results

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.09.2021   

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOUCHBeauty, a company specializing in delivering professional beauty and skincare solutions with pro-level results at home, is taking the industry by storm with the launch of  its new REVIVE beauty device. A first in terms of design and functionality, REVIVE combines microcurrents, radio frequency technology and infrared light treatments into one revolutionary system that acts in different layers of the skin for powerful results.

REVIVE revolutionary body care system for skin toning & rejuvenation

Unlike other solutions that only offer one or two functions, TOUCHBeauty REVIVE brings together three of the company's most popular technologies in a single, cost-effective device that looks and performs better than ever. The system helps 'revive' damaged skin through light therapy skin rejuvenation, tone skin and muscles through electrical muscle stimulation (EMS), and boost collagen and elastin production through deep muscle stimulation. At the same time, TOUCHBeauty REVIVE supports localized weight loss with EMS and radio frequency technology, and promotes general body maintenance and post-exercise recovery.

"At TOUCHBeauty, we always design our products to be top-notch and effective to give users confidence. What differentiates TOUCHBeauty REVIVE from other products in the market is the ability to reach the deeper layers of the skin including stubborn fat cells – making this device truly effective. The design is unlike anything our customers have seen in the market," said Carnegie Chow, Founder and CEO of TOUCHBeauty.

TOUCHBeauty REVIVE helps users shape their silhouette and restore skin health while also encouraging them to adopt a healthier lifestyle and feel confident in their own skin. Using customizable treatments and proven beauty technologies, the device targets specific body areas to maintain muscle tone; promote plump skin; and work on older skin blemishes.

The TOUCHBeauty REVIVE  is now available for $599. For a limited time only, customers who purchase the REVIVE will enjoy 15% off and receive a free facial care device. For more information or to shop, visit https://touchbeauty.com/products/revive 

About TOUCHBeauty

TOUCHBeauty is a company that has been developing and manufacturing beauty electronics for world-renowned brands like SEPHORA for over 20 years. Dedicated to providing professional beauty and skincare solutions for everyone, the company has strengthened its position as a leader and trend creator in the beauty industry with the launch of its latest product REVIVE.

Access the full press kit here, or contact us at pr@touchbeauty.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1626200/image_1.jpg




