University of Strathclyde Partners with Medallia for Employee and Community Experience

Medallia Experience Cloud empowers Universities to make employee voices count by responding in the moment, making it easy for employees to have a say with ‘always-on feedback’ that goes beyond surveys to gauge real-time opinions and sentiment.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that the University of Strathclyde will leverage Medallia Experience Cloud as part of their People Strategy 2025 by committing to listening and responding to the views of staff. In addition, the university will leverage Medallia Crowdicity to tap into the ideas and knowledge of their faculty, students, and wider communities to manage a range of health and wellbeing challenges with and for citizens, other researchers, the NHS, and other care partners and industry.

“We are excited to be partnering with Medallia and to use their innovative and collaborative service to listen and respond to the needs of our colleagues,” said Sara Copeland, Deputy Director of HR at the University of Strathclyde.

Medallia Crowdicity is an easy-to-use ideation, innovation, and collaboration platform for organisations looking to discover and action the best ideas and insights. With built-in gamification, rewards, and a built-in virtual community layer, Crowdicity helps any organisation discover and action ideas anytime, anywhere, from everyone.

“Crowdsourcing is an excellent way to engage University stakeholders, including students, industry partners, local community residents and the wider health and care communities in Scotland, and beyond,” said Dr. Marilyn Lennon from the Department of Computer and Information Sciences at the University of Strathclyde.

“Brilliant ideas can come from two sources, anywhere and everywhere,” said Medallia President and CEO Leslie Stretch. “Crowdicity helps organizations crowdsource ideas quickly, drive a culture of innovation, and increase engagement. As an alumnus, I’m especially excited to help the University of Strathclyde tap into the brilliance of the wider university community.”

Multiple groups and departments will use Crowdicity, and university staff have identified four high-impact use cases to pilot:

The university will look for ways to co-innovate with industry to work fast on smaller projects that impact important business and societal challenges. NHS, Social Care, and Third Sector Engagement: The university will leverage Crowdicity to gather insights from colleagues in the NHS and care sector about current university curriculum and to identify gaps in the market for upskilling the future workforce.

Ongoing engagement with professionals and the public more broadly to identify themes and topics related to health and care. Student Innovation and Upskilling: Strathclyde is well placed to lead on interdisciplinary student projects addressing real challenges facing society, the economy and businesses. The university will leverage Crowdicity to help with tracking and measuring reach, engagement, and social impact of university programs.

“It is an honor to partner with such a high ranking and prestigious University such as Strathclyde,” said Riadh Barkat, Vice President for EMEA public sector at Medallia. “We look forward to helping the university bring together the wider community, local businesses, and public sector bodies around a wide range of innovative projects.”