Cerus Corporation to Present at the 2021 Cantor Global Virtual Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) today announced that William ‘Obi’ Greenman, Cerus’ president and chief executive officer, and Kevin D. Green, Cerus’ chief financial officer, are scheduled to participate in the 2021 Cantor Global Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Cerus’ Investor Relations page at http://www.cerus.com/ir. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately two weeks following the completion of the event.

ABOUT CERUS

Cerus Corporation is dedicated solely to safeguarding the world’s blood supply and aims to become the preeminent global blood products company. Headquartered in Concord, California, the company develops and supplies vital technologies and pathogen-protected blood components to blood centers, hospitals, and ultimately patients who rely on safe blood. The INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets and plasma is available globally and remains the only pathogen reduction system with both CE mark and FDA approval for these two blood components. The INTERCEPT red blood cell system is under regulatory review in Europe, and in late-stage clinical development in the US. Also in the US, the INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation is approved for the production of INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex, a therapeutic product for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage, associated with fibrinogen deficiency. For more information about Cerus, visit www.cerus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

INTERCEPT and the INTERCEPT Blood System are trademarks of Cerus Corporation.

