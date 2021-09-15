Magenta Therapeutics Announces IND Clearance for MGTA-117 Targeted Conditioning Clinical Trial

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant to more patients, announced today that its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for MGTA-117 is active with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company expects to open the Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Q4 2021 to evaluate its MGTA-117 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeted conditioning program.

“We are very pleased that our collaboration with the FDA has resulted in the clearance of the MGTA-117 IND. We have addressed the FDA’s request for a bioassay to be incorporated into the clinical trial protocol,” said Jason Gardner, D.Phil., President and Chief Executive Officer, Magenta Therapeutics. “Improving conditioning treatments is essential for broadening patient accessibility to the curative potential of stem cell transplant and gene therapies. We have designed MGTA-117 specifically to replace toxic radiation and chemotherapy-based conditioning agents used in current medical practice. This program holds significant potential for patients across several disease areas.”