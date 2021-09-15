checkAd

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of July 31, 2021

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: GDO) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of July 31, 2021.

Current Q Previous Q Prior Yr Q
July 31, 2021 April 30, 2021 July 31, 2020
Total Assets (a)

$

397,777,392

 

$

392,118,680

 

$

384,679,307

 

Total Net Assets (a)

$

278,253,052

 

$

276,727,053

 

$

272,049,250

 

NAV Per Share of Common Stock (b)

$

18.63

 

$

18.52

 

$

18.21

 

Market Price Per Share

$

18.67

 

$

17.85

 

$

17.22

 

Premium / (Discount)

 

0.21%

 

(3.62)%

 

(5.44)%

Outstanding Shares

 

14,938,426

 

 

14,938,426

 

 

14,938,426

 

  Total Net Investment Income (c)

$

3,953,798

 

$

3,922,517

 

$

4,046,441

 

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c)

$

2,098,545

 

$

(3,259,266)

$

25,442,744

 

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c)

$

6,052,343

 

$

663,251

 

$

29,489,185

 

  Earnings per Common Share Outstanding Total Net Investment Income (c)

$

0.26

 

$

0.26

 

$

0.27

 

Total Net Realized/Unrealized Gain/(Loss) (c)

$

0.14

 

$

(0.22)

$

1.70

 

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations (c)

$

0.40

 

$

0.04

 

$

1.97

 

  Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income (d)

$

(3,102,601

)

$

(2,530,055

)

$

(4,102,836

)

Undistributed/(Overdistributed) Net Investment Income Per Share (d)

$

(0.21)

$

(0.17)

$

(0.27)

  Loan Outstanding (d)

$

90,000,000

 

$

90,000,000

 

$

90,000,000

 

Reverse Repurchase Agreements (d)

$

20,532,375

 

$

20,543,375

 

$

18,745,625

 

Footnotes:

(a) The difference between total assets and total net assets is due primarily to the Fund’s use of borrowings; total net assets do not include borrowings.
(b) NAVs are calculated as of the close of business on the last business day in the periods indicated above.
(c) For the quarter indicated.
(d) As of the date indicated above.

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Forms N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management investment company that is managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources. It is sub-advised by Western Asset Management Company (“WAMCo”) and certain of WAMCo’s foreign-based affiliates; WAMCo and its affiliates are also affiliates of the investment manager.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s web site at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

Category: Financials
Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.
Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds

