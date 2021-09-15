IntelGenx Receives U.S.$6 Million in Additional Loans from atai Life Sciences and Conditional Approval to Graduate to Toronto Stock Exchange

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSXV: IGX) (OTCQB: IGXT) (the “Company”) announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, IntelGenx Corp. (“IntelGenx”), has entered into an amended and restated secured loan agreement (the “Loan Agreement”) with atai Life Sciences (“atai”) pursuant to which atai has made two additional term loans available to IntelGenx in the amount of U.S.$3,000,000 each (the “New Loans”), which will mature on January 5, 2024. The New Loans will be made on January 7, 2022 and January 6, 2023, respectively, subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions. The Loan Agreement also extends the maturity date for the current loans, in an aggregate amount of U.S.$2,500,000, to January 5, 2024. The obligations under the New Loans are guaranteed by the Company.



The Company also announces that it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange and list its shares of common stock (the “Common Shares”), its 8% convertible debentures with a maturity date of June 30, 2022, and its share purchase warrants expiring on February 11, 2023, on the TSX. Final approval of the listing is subject to the Company meeting certain requirements of the TSX. The Company will make a further announcement once the TSX has issued a bulletin confirming the date on which trading on the TSX will commence. In connection with the listing on the TSX, the Company will apply to voluntarily delist its Common Shares, debentures and warrants from the TSX Venture Exchange to be effective as of the date the Common Shares, debentures and warrants commence trading on the TSX.

“Graduating to the TSX will be a significant milestone for our Company coming as a result of, among other recent accomplishments, our transformative strategic partnership with atai,” commented Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx. “The TSX is Canada's premier stock exchange and this should increase the visibility of IntelGenx to a broader and more diverse range of institutional investors, both at home and abroad.”

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films.

IntelGenx’s superior film technologies, including VersaFilm, DisinteQ, VetaFilm and transdermal VevaDerm, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx’s innovative product pipeline offers significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.