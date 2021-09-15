Jounce Therapeutics Appoints Jigar Raythatha to its Board of Directors

“It’s incredibly exciting to welcome Jigar to our board of directors. Not only does Jigar bring over 20 years of biotechnology industry experience, but he also comes with a unique position as an early employee of the company at its inception,” said Richard Murray, Ph.D., chief executive officer and president of Jounce Therapeutics. “Jigar’s leadership and business development expertise will enhance our board’s diversified perspective. He was an integral part of creating the Jounce we know today, and we all look forward to collaborating with him once again.”

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced the appointment of former chief executive officer of Constellation Pharmaceuticals and former Jounce chief business officer, Jigar Raythatha, to its board of directors.

“Over the course of the last several years, Jounce has established a strong position as a leader in novel immuno-oncology drug discovery, and I am thrilled to join the board at this time in the company’s life cycle. Jounce’s recent growth, pipeline diversification and partnership strategy are core to its track record as a leader in transforming the immuno-oncology landscape,” said Jigar Raythatha. “I look forward to providing insights from my prior experience with the company, coupled with my perspective as a former chief executive officer in the biotechnology industry.”

Jigar served as the chief executive officer of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. from 2017 until its acquisition by MorphoSys AG in July 2021. Jigar is also currently a member of the American Cancer Society New England Area Board. Before joining Constellation as chief executive officer, Jigar served as chief business officer of Jounce, where he helped build the company from inception to a 100-person, publicly traded organization. Earlier in his career, Jigar worked with Red Abbey Venture Partners and held roles of increasing responsibility at Biogen and as a management consultant at A.T. Kearney.

In addition to Mr. Raythatha’s appointment, Jounce announced that founding board member and previous interim chief executive officer, Cary Pfeffer, M.D., a partner at Third Rock Ventures, will resign from the Jounce board, effective December 31, 2021. Dr. Pfeffer was a founding member of Jounce’s board of directors since 2013 and also served as chair of the Jounce board from 2014 to 2016.