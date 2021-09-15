checkAd

Jounce Therapeutics Appoints Jigar Raythatha to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced the appointment of former chief executive officer of Constellation Pharmaceuticals and former Jounce chief business officer, Jigar Raythatha, to its board of directors.

“It’s incredibly exciting to welcome Jigar to our board of directors. Not only does Jigar bring over 20 years of biotechnology industry experience, but he also comes with a unique position as an early employee of the company at its inception,” said Richard Murray, Ph.D., chief executive officer and president of Jounce Therapeutics. “Jigar’s leadership and business development expertise will enhance our board’s diversified perspective. He was an integral part of creating the Jounce we know today, and we all look forward to collaborating with him once again.”

“Over the course of the last several years, Jounce has established a strong position as a leader in novel immuno-oncology drug discovery, and I am thrilled to join the board at this time in the company’s life cycle. Jounce’s recent growth, pipeline diversification and partnership strategy are core to its track record as a leader in transforming the immuno-oncology landscape,” said Jigar Raythatha. “I look forward to providing insights from my prior experience with the company, coupled with my perspective as a former chief executive officer in the biotechnology industry.”

Jigar served as the chief executive officer of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. from 2017 until its acquisition by MorphoSys AG in July 2021. Jigar is also currently a member of the American Cancer Society New England Area Board. Before joining Constellation as chief executive officer, Jigar served as chief business officer of Jounce, where he helped build the company from inception to a 100-person, publicly traded organization. Earlier in his career, Jigar worked with Red Abbey Venture Partners and held roles of increasing responsibility at Biogen and as a management consultant at A.T. Kearney.

In addition to Mr. Raythatha’s appointment, Jounce announced that founding board member and previous interim chief executive officer, Cary Pfeffer, M.D., a partner at Third Rock Ventures, will resign from the Jounce board, effective December 31, 2021. Dr. Pfeffer was a founding member of Jounce’s board of directors since 2013 and also served as chair of the Jounce board from 2014 to 2016.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jounce Therapeutics Appoints Jigar Raythatha to its Board of Directors CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
Conduent Analysis: Number of U.S. Recipients of Pandemic Food Aid Remains High as Nation Struggles with COVID-19
REPEAT: ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT ...
AAR enters exclusive distribution agreement with Arkwin Industries, supporting engine actuation and ...
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent ...
ESG Capital 1 Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
Headwater Gold Completes Drill Program at Spring Peak Project, Nevada
Touchpoint Group Holdings Signs Licensing Agreement with World Championship Air Race
STMicroelectronics and Blues Wireless Cooperate to Accelerate Adoption of Cellular Technology in ...
Biophytis Announces DMC Second Interim Analysis Efficacy Results in the Promising Zone Allowing ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...