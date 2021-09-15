checkAd

Lassila & Tikanoja plc Managers' transactions

Lassila & Tikanoja plc
15.9.2021 3.00 pm

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Evald ja Hilda Nissin Säätiö Legal Person
Position: Closely associated person
 
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name: Lassila, Sakari
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
 
     
Initial Notification  
Reference number: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028_20210915120753_6
     
Issuer
Name: Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj
LEI: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028
     
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2021-09-14
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
 
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009010854
 
Volume: 80000
Unit price: 14.18000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 80000
Volume weighted average price: 14.18000 Euro

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi
President and CEO

Additional information:
Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810
Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,100 people. Net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 751.9 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. 

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.lt.fi/en





