Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Virtual Life Science Investor Forum

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 14:03  |  15   |   |   

HOUSTON, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with sarcomas, pediatric cancers, and other hematologic and solid tumors, announced today that David Arthur, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Life Science Investor Forum taking place September 16, 2021. The live, virtual presentation can be accessed via the conference’s virtual platform by registered conference attendees.

Mr. Arthur will provide an overview of Salarius’ business and highlight recent corporate and clinical achievements, as well as anticipated milestones in the clinical programs for seclidemstat, an oral, reversible LSD1 inhibitor. Salarius is currently advancing a Phase 1/2 dose-expansion clinical trial evaluating seclidemstat in combination with the chemotherapy agents topotecan and cyclophosphamide (TC) as a potential second- and third-line therapy for Ewing sarcoma, and as a single-agent treatment for other FET-rearranged sarcomas. In addition, Mr. Arthur will also discuss the Phase 1/2 clinical trial recently initiated by MD Anderson Cancer Center to study seclidemstat in combination with azacytidine as a potential treatment for hematologic cancers.

Details of the presentation are as follows: 

Event: Life Science Investor Forum
Date: September 16, 2021
Time: 12:30-1:00 p.m. ET
Registration: https://bit.ly/3mKt7tj

The Life Science Investor Forum is a live, interactive, online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. It is recommended that investors pre-register for the forum and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Following the conclusion of the event, a recording of Mr. Arthur’s presentation will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://www.salariuspharma.com.

More information about the Life Science Investor Forum is available at www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies for patients in need of new treatment options. Salarius’ lead candidate, seclidemstat, is being studied as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, sarcomas and other cancers with limited treatment options. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and select additional sarcomas that share a similar biology to Ewing sarcoma, also referred to as Ewing-related or FET-rearranged sarcomas. Seclidemstat has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Ewing sarcoma from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also developing seclidemstat for several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study in hematologic cancers. Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and was also a recipient of a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com or follow Salarius on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Maureen McEnroe, CFA (Investors)
(212) 375-2664
mmcenroe@tiberend.com

Johanna Bennett (Media)
(212) 375-2686 
jbennett@tiberend.com





