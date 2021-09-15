checkAd

US Ecology’s Environmental Solutions Help Customers Achieve Sustainability Goals for a Better Tomorrow

15.09.2021   

Innovative Technical Services Improve ESG Performance

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Ecology, a premier provider of comprehensive environmental and emergency response services, provides solutions to industrial, commercial and government customers that help protect human health and the environment. Our turnkey, customized solutions, when combined with customers’ own internal initiatives, help them achieve sustainability and improve ESG performance.

“US Ecology remains committed to being the premier solutions provider helping customers realize their sustainability and ESG goals,” said Jeff Feeler, President and CEO. “Our innovative technologies, secure waste disposal facilities and sustainable solutions allowed us to safely manage over 4.6 billion pounds of hazardous waste for customers in 2020. That’s 4.6 billion pounds of waste that is no longer a threat to our ecosystems or our communities and future generations. We are proud to play such an important role for our customers and all stakeholders in protecting the environment each and every day.”

With 70 years of experience, our teams are dedicated to developing technology and innovative treatment and disposal, recycling, field, industrial and emergency solutions to better manage our customers’ environmental needs and provide them a variety of sustainable solutions. Our Technical Services group identifies environmentally focused solutions that achieve regulatory compliance, while offering customers alternative sustainable solutions via new waste reduction, recycling or reuse technologies. These compliant and safe technologies allow customers the opportunity to achieve ESG performance improvements while protecting the communities in which they work and live.

“US Ecology understands the pressures customers are under today to conduct business in a way that reduces their environmental impact and supports social and cultural objectives while achieving their business goals. That is why our dedicated sales and customer service teams work in partnership with customers to understand their environmental needs, appreciate their sustainability goals and ultimately, find innovative, customized solutions that work,” said Steve Welling, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

