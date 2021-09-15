US Ecology’s Environmental Solutions Help Customers Achieve Sustainability Goals for a Better Tomorrow

Innovative Technical Services Improve ESG Performance

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Ecology, a premier provider of comprehensive environmental and emergency response services, provides solutions to industrial, commercial and government customers that help protect human health and the environment. Our turnkey, customized solutions, when combined with customers’ own internal initiatives, help them achieve sustainability and improve ESG performance.



“US Ecology remains committed to being the premier solutions provider helping customers realize their sustainability and ESG goals,” said Jeff Feeler, President and CEO. “Our innovative technologies, secure waste disposal facilities and sustainable solutions allowed us to safely manage over 4.6 billion pounds of hazardous waste for customers in 2020. That’s 4.6 billion pounds of waste that is no longer a threat to our ecosystems or our communities and future generations. We are proud to play such an important role for our customers and all stakeholders in protecting the environment each and every day.”