checkAd

Hyundai Translead Taps PowerFleet Telematics to Launch HT LinkSense Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Partnership will Leverage PowerFleet LV-300 Solution to Provide Real-Time Visibility and Cost-Effective Operations

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets, today announced Hyundai Translead, the leading van trailer manufacturer in North America, will be leveraging the PowerFleet LV-300 trailer tracking gateway solution to launch HT LinkSense. Through this integration with PowerFleet, HT LinkSense will be able to provide fleet managers with the flexibility to choose sensor and telematics solutions that meet their needs. Initially, the HT LinkSense solution will be available for the Hyundai Translead dry van line, but future expansion into refrigerated, flatbed, chassis and aftermarket products is planned.

"We are excited to partner with PowerFleet as we expand possibilities for customers in fleet data strategy by providing a scalable, open platform solution with HT LinkSense," said Sean Kenney, Hyundai Translead's Chief Sales Officer. "Through our partnership, we offer flexibility through universal connectivity of sensors for maximum fleet operational efficiency, making smart fleets smarter."

The PowerFleet LV-300 asset tracking solution provides continuous real-time visibility while in transit, and more accurate arrival and departure information to better plan supply chain resource allocation. Connected by 4G LTE, it provides wireless reporting to ensure clients can receive continuous updates on the status and condition of their assets and important cargo. The LV-300 tethers to a power source and also utilizes a long-lasting rechargeable battery for untethered operation and features tamper detection for increased security.

"We are honored that Hyundai Translead has selected PowerFleet as a key part of its HT LinkSense solution for trailers,” explains Chris Wolfe, CEO of PowerFleet. “Our integrated logistics solutions will enable customers to access a more holistic view of their trailers and freight status by capturing critical sensor and telematics data. By leveraging our trusted telematics platform, analytics and real-time reporting capabilities, Hyundai Translead will raise the bar with its’ HT LinkSense offering by delivering high-value asset information to the transportation industry.”

About PowerFleet
PowerFleet Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet’s patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

About Hyundai Translead
Hyundai Translead is the leading van trailer manufacturer in North America. The company manufactures dry and refrigerated van trailers as well as flatbeds, chassis, and dollies. Founded in 1989, Hyundai Translead is 100% owned by Hyundai Motor Group and is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.hyundaitranslead.com

PowerFleet Company Contact
Ned Mavrommatis, CFO 
NMavrommatis@powerfleet.com
(201) 996-9000 

PowerFleet Investor Contact
Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
PWFL@gatewayir.com
(949) 574-3860

PowerFleet Media Contact
Jacqueline Agudelo
powerfleet@n6a.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hyundai Translead Taps PowerFleet Telematics to Launch HT LinkSense Platform Partnership will Leverage PowerFleet LV-300 Solution to Provide Real-Time Visibility and Cost-Effective OperationsWOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
REPEAT: ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT ...
AAR enters exclusive distribution agreement with Arkwin Industries, supporting engine actuation and ...
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent ...
ESG Capital 1 Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
Headwater Gold Completes Drill Program at Spring Peak Project, Nevada
Touchpoint Group Holdings Signs Licensing Agreement with World Championship Air Race
STMicroelectronics and Blues Wireless Cooperate to Accelerate Adoption of Cellular Technology in ...
Biophytis Announces DMC Second Interim Analysis Efficacy Results in the Promising Zone Allowing ...
Affinor Growers Hires Local Nursery to Supply Commercial Strawberry Seedlings
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...