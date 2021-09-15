Krystal Biotech Appoints Laurent Goux as General Manager of Europe

checkAd

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech, Inc., (“Krystal”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), the leader in redosable gene therapies for rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Laurent Goux as the General Manager of Europe. Mr. Goux has more than 20 years of global biotechnology experience, including serving as the Head of Global Strategic Marketing and Market Access at Galderma.

“We are excited to welcome Laurent to the Krystal team at such a pivotal time for our lead investigational program, B-VEC for DEB, and the rest of our growing rare disease pipeline,” said Andy Orth, Chief Commercial Officer of Krystal Biotech. “He is an accomplished executive who has successfully launched several medicines and aesthetic brands across many countries. He will lead the development of Krystal’s commercial capabilities in the European Region as we work towards our goal of building a fully integrated biotechnology company.”

In his latest role as Head of Global Strategic Marketing and Market Access at Galderma, Laurent led the global commercial organization through multiple successes and launches of dermatologic disease medicines. He was responsible for leading the Global Market Access, Pricing, HEOR and Strategic Marketing. Previously, Laurent served as Galderma’s Regional Director EMEA-Emerging Markets, where he led regional commercial development, opened several new markets and managed multiple partners. Prior to that, Laurent held various roles across General Management, Business Development and Finance with Galderma and Arthur Andersen. Laurent is an Engineer in Physics and Chemistry, and holds Master’s degrees in Organic Chemistry from Bordeaux University and in Strategy and Management of International Business from the ESSEC Business School.

“I am delighted to be part of a dedicated team focused on developing novel treatments for debilitating rare diseases,” Laurent commented. “Krystal’s redosable gene delivery platform shows great promise, and I look forward to setting up operations in Europe with the goal of bringing important medicines to patients in need.”

About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) is a pivotal-stage gene therapy company leveraging its novel, redosable gene therapy platform and in-house manufacturing capabilities to develop therapies to treat serious rare diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com.

