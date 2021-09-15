checkAd

ERES REIT Declares September 2021 Monthly Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: ERE.UN, “ERES”) is pleased to announce that the trustees of ERES have declared the September 2021 monthly cash distribution of €0.00917 per Unit and Class B LP Unit (the “September Distribution”), being equivalent to €0.110 per Unit annualized. The distribution will be payable to holders of the Units and Class B LP Units (the “Unitholders”) of record on September 30, 2021, with payment on October 15, 2021.

The Euro-denominated distribution will be paid in Canadian dollars based on the exchange rate on the date of payment (estimated C$0.01368 per Unit and Class B LP Unit). Registered Unitholders will be provided with an option to elect to receive such distribution in Euros rather than Canadian dollars. If no such election is made, registered Unitholders will be paid the distribution in Canadian dollars based on the above exchange rate mechanism. Beneficial Unitholders will not have an option to elect to receive the distribution in Euros. The final cash distribution in respect of August 2021 was C$0.01368 per Unit and Class B LP Unit.

To encourage participation and reward our loyal Unitholders, investors registered in our Distribution Reinvestment Plan will continue to receive an additional amount equal to 5% of their distributions paid in the form of additional Units.

ERES intends to continue to make regular monthly distributions, subject to the discretion of the ERES Board of Trustees. ERES continues to target an AFFO payout ratio in the range of 80% to 90%. ERES Limited Partnership will make corresponding cash distributions to holders of Class B LP Units.

About ERES

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused, multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands. ERES owns a portfolio of 141 multi-residential properties, comprised of 6,183 suites and ancillary retail space located in the Netherlands, and owns one office property in Germany and one office property in Belgium.

ERES’s registered and principal business office is located at 11 Church Street, Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1W1.

For more information, please visit our website at www.eresreit.com.

For further information

ERES
Mr. Phillip Burns
Chief Executive Officer
416.354.0167
p.burns@eresreit.com 
 ERES
Mr. Stephen Co
Chief Financial Officer
416.306.3009
s.co@eresreit.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ERES REIT Declares September 2021 Monthly Distribution TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: ERE.UN, “ERES”) is pleased to announce that the trustees of ERES have declared the September 2021 monthly cash distribution of €0.00917 per Unit and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
REPEAT: ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT ...
AAR enters exclusive distribution agreement with Arkwin Industries, supporting engine actuation and ...
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent ...
ESG Capital 1 Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
Headwater Gold Completes Drill Program at Spring Peak Project, Nevada
Touchpoint Group Holdings Signs Licensing Agreement with World Championship Air Race
STMicroelectronics and Blues Wireless Cooperate to Accelerate Adoption of Cellular Technology in ...
Biophytis Announces DMC Second Interim Analysis Efficacy Results in the Promising Zone Allowing ...
Affinor Growers Hires Local Nursery to Supply Commercial Strawberry Seedlings
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...