Oportun Congratulates Board Member Jo Ann Barefoot for Being Named Fintech Woman of the Year by Finovate

15.09.2021   

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT), an A.I.-driven financial services and technology company that provides hardworking people with access to responsible and affordable credit, today announced that its independent board member, Jo Ann Barefoot, was named Fintech Woman of the Year by the Finovate Awards.

The Finovate Fintech Woman of the Year award is given to a woman whose achievements and work in fintech-related areas of financial services have helped enhance the sector or raise its profile as a career for women through education, leadership, mentoring, coaching or acting as a role model. 

“I am very proud to have our board member, Jo Ann Barefoot, be recognized for her unwavering commitment to financial inclusion and to helping enact regulatory platforms that have been instrumental in the advancement of fintech for the benefit of traditionally underrepresented communities,” said Raul Vazquez, Oportun CEO. “We are fortunate and thankful to have Jo Ann’s leadership and experience to help us expand our mission.”

Oportun was named a finalist for the 2021 Finovate Awards for Excellence in Financial Inclusion and Best Consumer Lending Platform, and the company’s CEO, Raul Vazquez was a finalist for Finovate Executive of the Year.

“Congratulations to all of the finalists. We were honored to be considered, and even more honored to serve our hardworking customers as they build a brighter financial future for themselves,” Vazquez added.

As an A.I.-driven provider of inclusive, affordable financial services, Oportun is guided by a mission to provide affordable and responsible credit to low- and moderate-income individuals. Since 2006, Oportun has lent over $10.5 billion through more than 4.3 million affordable loans that have saved customers an estimated $1.9 billion in interest and fees, according to a study commissioned by Oportun and conducted by the Financial Health Network, a leading nonprofit authority on consumer financial health.

To find about more about the Finovate Awards and all of the finalists and winners, visit: https://informaconnect.com/finovate-industry-awards/awards-categories/

About Oportun
Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a financial services company that leverages its digital platform to provide responsible consumer credit to hardworking people. Using A.I.-driven models that are built on 15 years of proprietary customer insights and billions of unique data points, Oportun has extended more than 4 million loans and over $10 billion in affordable credit, providing its customers with alternatives to payday and auto title loans. In recognition of its responsibly designed products which help consumers build their credit history, Oportun has been certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) since 2009.

Media Contact
George Gonzalez
650-769-0441
george.gonzalez@oportun.com





