checkAd

CareDx Names Longtime Patient Advocate Art Torres to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Torres Adds Expertise in Regenerative Medicine and Organ Procurement to the CareDx Board

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced the appointment of patient advocate, political leader, and former state senator Art Torres to its Board of Directors.

Torres began his career working alongside Cesar Chavez to fight against pesticide exposure that was killing and sickening farm workers in California. He later served for 20 years in the California legislature, chairing the State Assembly’s Health Committee, and then was elected as chair of the State Democratic Party. He is a colon cancer survivor.

Currently, Torres serves as vice chair of the governing board of the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine as well as a member of the University of California Board of Regents and the Covered California board overseeing Obamacare. He is also the vice chair on the board of One Legacy, an organ transplant foundation based in Southern California, and has been a vocal advocate for organ transplant awareness in communities of color. As an LGBTQ leader, Torres has helped raise research funds and awareness for HIV AIDS and LGBTQ civil rights.

“I am excited to support the team at CareDx,” Torres said. “We share a passion for helping patients and a commitment to strengthen and support the transplant community. CareDx is building a world-class platform that’s helping so many people learn to live and thrive after transplantation. Access to donated organs and support services should be available to all patients in need, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation. I look forward to helping CareDx advance its inclusive vision.”

“Art’s appointment underscores not only our commitment to patients but also our focus on building an impactful and diverse board of directors,” said CareDx executive chairman Peter Maag. “Art’s extensive policy knowledge, regenerative medicine expertise, and health equity leadership within the LatinX and LGBTQ communities make him a valuable addition to the CareDx board.”

About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:
CareDx, Inc.
Sasha King
Chief Marketing Officer
415-287-2393
sking@caredx.com

Investor Relations
Ian Cooney
(415) 287-2300 x3550
investor@caredx.com 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CareDx Names Longtime Patient Advocate Art Torres to Board of Directors Torres Adds Expertise in Regenerative Medicine and Organ Procurement to the CareDx BoardSOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
REPEAT: ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT ...
AAR enters exclusive distribution agreement with Arkwin Industries, supporting engine actuation and ...
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent ...
ESG Capital 1 Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
Headwater Gold Completes Drill Program at Spring Peak Project, Nevada
Touchpoint Group Holdings Signs Licensing Agreement with World Championship Air Race
STMicroelectronics and Blues Wireless Cooperate to Accelerate Adoption of Cellular Technology in ...
Biophytis Announces DMC Second Interim Analysis Efficacy Results in the Promising Zone Allowing ...
Affinor Growers Hires Local Nursery to Supply Commercial Strawberry Seedlings
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...