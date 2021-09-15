checkAd

Regency Centers to Present at BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:REG) today announced that Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to make a presentation at the BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference (the “Conference”) on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 10:30 am ET. To access the Company’s live presentation, use the registration link below. Registration for the webcast presentation is complimentary.

Regency Centers Presentation
Date:   Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Time:   10:30 a.m. – 11:05 a.m. ET
Speakers:   Lisa Palmer – President & Chief Executive Officer; Mike Mas – Chief Financial Officer
Webcast Link:   BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference Presentation
     

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent, infill suburban trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

Christy McElroy
904 598 7616
ChristyMcElroy@RegencyCenters.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Regency Centers to Present at BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:REG) today announced that Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to make a presentation at the BofA …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
REPEAT: ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT ...
AAR enters exclusive distribution agreement with Arkwin Industries, supporting engine actuation and ...
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent ...
ESG Capital 1 Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
Headwater Gold Completes Drill Program at Spring Peak Project, Nevada
Touchpoint Group Holdings Signs Licensing Agreement with World Championship Air Race
STMicroelectronics and Blues Wireless Cooperate to Accelerate Adoption of Cellular Technology in ...
Biophytis Announces DMC Second Interim Analysis Efficacy Results in the Promising Zone Allowing ...
Affinor Growers Hires Local Nursery to Supply Commercial Strawberry Seedlings
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...