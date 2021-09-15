Regency Centers to Present at BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:REG) today announced that Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to make a presentation at the BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference (the “Conference”) on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 10:30 am ET. To access the Company’s live presentation, use the registration link below. Registration for the webcast presentation is complimentary.



Regency Centers Presentation Date: Wednesday, September 22, 2021 Time: 10:30 a.m. – 11:05 a.m. ET Speakers: Lisa Palmer – President & Chief Executive Officer; Mike Mas – Chief Financial Officer Webcast Link: BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference Presentation

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent, infill suburban trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

Christy McElroy

904 598 7616

ChristyMcElroy@RegencyCenters.com