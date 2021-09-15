Initial Exploration to Start on the Victoria Property in Central Newfoundland

Exploration will commence with an initial prospecting trip to the area where gold-bearing quartz veins hosted by altered granitoid-type (felsic) rocks were previously discovered and high grades of gold were found in two heavy mineral concentrate (“HMC”) samples. Prospecting will also be conducted in areas where geophysical anomalies indicate structures which could control mineralization.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xali Gold Corp. (TSXV:XGC) ("Xali Gold” and/or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that exploration is planned to commence next week on the Victoria Property located in Central Newfoundland.

The mineralized veins found to date occur at the southern part of the property near the lake shore. Lake levels are low at this time of year which should allow more exposures of bedrock than other times of year.

“It will be great to have a team on the ground to confirm what was discovered previously and look for additional evidence of gold mineralization and the many geological features typical of gold deposits in Newfoundland,” stated Joanne Freeze, President and CEO of Xali Gold.

The geological features identified on the property, which are typical for some of the recently discovered gold deposits in Newfoundland including Marathon Gold’s (“Marathon”) Valentine Lake deposit (see Victoria Claims and Geology Map) as detailed below will also be investigated.

The southern portion of the property is underlain by the footwall rocks of the Victoria Lake Shear Zone, which are host to several recently discovered gold deposits;

The Rogerson Lake Conglomerate, which is a stratigraphic marker unit for the orogenic gold mineralization at other locations, has been mapped across Victoria Lake a short distance from Xali Gold’s Victoria Property;

The granitoid intrusives are interpreted to be fault bound, which is also a typical setting for gold mineralization regionally.



Xali Gold’s new Victoria Property is located just 3 kilometres (“km”) southwest of Marathon’s Valentine Gold Project (see Newfoundland Map). Marathon has defined (Measured and Indicated) resources of 3.14 million ounces (“Moz”) gold and Inferred resources of 1.00 Moz (https://marathon-gold.com/valentine-gold-project/) and mine construction is expected to commence in early 2022. *There are no assurances that similar results would be obtained on Xali Gold’s Victoria Property.