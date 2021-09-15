Treatment.com Partners with MentorMate to Create the Future of Healthcare AI

MentorMate is a global leader in mobile application development, with over 700 developers in the United State and the EU. Headquartered in Minneapolis near Treatment’s US operations, MentorMate specializes in advanced solutions for leading health care organizations . With over 19 years in business and over 1,400 completed projects, MentorMate has the experience and scale to support rapidly expanding products.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com International Inc. (“Treatment” or the “Company”) (CSE: TRUE) (OTC: TREIF) (FSE: 939), a healthcare AI technology company, announces the consolidation of their advanced Artificial Intelligence development capabilities with MentorMate, a leading healthcare software development firm based in the United States. The move to MentorMate combines Treatment’s software support for the Global Library of Medicine with support and maintenance of Cara , Treatment’s mobile application providing AI support for better consumer health decisions.

According to Treatment CEO, John Fraser, “Treatment is excited to partner with MentorMate. Together we have the depth and the experience to support Treatment’s world-class set of medical AI products. Consolidating the expertise of the Global Library of Medicine with Treatment’s major products at Mentormate allows the most rapid and reliable development environment for ensuring a successful North American platform with a subsequent global distribution. After a long search, we are confident that MentorMate can provide us with the technical and business expertise to support our complex and highly valuable software. MentorMate’s proven track record in delivering high quality health care software demonstrates they have the experience to deliver and support our growing portfolio of healthcare solutions.”

“MentorMate is proud to be selected by Treatment.com to support their mission of improving access to medical knowledge about common medical conditions and by reducing the cost and complexity of accessing health information globally. Navigating your health is complex, requiring interpretation of your medical history and understanding individual characteristics impacting the likelihood of disease. Treatment is positioned to address these through the application of AI, and are committed to a much needed goal we are proud to support.” - Bjorn Stansvik, Founder & CEO MentorMate.