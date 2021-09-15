checkAd

Treatment.com Partners with MentorMate to Create the Future of Healthcare AI

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com International Inc. (“Treatment” or the “Company”) (CSE: TRUE) (OTC: TREIF) (FSE: 939), a healthcare AI technology company, announces the consolidation of their advanced Artificial Intelligence development capabilities with MentorMate, a leading healthcare software development firm based in the United States. The move to MentorMate combines Treatment’s software support for the Global Library of Medicine with support and maintenance of Cara, Treatment’s mobile application providing AI support for better consumer health decisions.

MentorMate is a global leader in mobile application development, with over 700 developers in the United State and the EU. Headquartered in Minneapolis near Treatment’s US operations, MentorMate specializes in advanced solutions for leading health care organizations. With over 19 years in business and over 1,400 completed projects, MentorMate has the experience and scale to support rapidly expanding products.

According to Treatment CEO, John Fraser, “Treatment is excited to partner with MentorMate. Together we have the depth and the experience to support Treatment’s world-class set of medical AI products. Consolidating the expertise of the Global Library of Medicine with Treatment’s major products at Mentormate allows the most rapid and reliable development environment for ensuring a successful North American platform with a subsequent global distribution. After a long search, we are confident that MentorMate can provide us with the technical and business expertise to support our complex and highly valuable software. MentorMate’s proven track record in delivering high quality health care software demonstrates they have the experience to deliver and support our growing portfolio of healthcare solutions.”

“MentorMate is proud to be selected by Treatment.com to support their mission of improving access to medical knowledge about common medical conditions and by reducing the cost and complexity of accessing health information globally. Navigating your health is complex, requiring interpretation of your medical history and understanding individual characteristics impacting the likelihood of disease. Treatment is positioned to address these through the application of AI, and are committed to a much needed goal we are proud to support.” - Bjorn Stansvik, Founder & CEO MentorMate.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Treatment.com Partners with MentorMate to Create the Future of Healthcare AI VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Treatment.com International Inc. (“Treatment” or the “Company”) (CSE: TRUE) (OTC: TREIF) (FSE: 939), a healthcare AI technology company, announces the consolidation of their advanced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
REPEAT: ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT ...
AAR enters exclusive distribution agreement with Arkwin Industries, supporting engine actuation and ...
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent ...
Headwater Gold Completes Drill Program at Spring Peak Project, Nevada
ESG Capital 1 Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
Touchpoint Group Holdings Signs Licensing Agreement with World Championship Air Race
STMicroelectronics and Blues Wireless Cooperate to Accelerate Adoption of Cellular Technology in ...
Biophytis Announces DMC Second Interim Analysis Efficacy Results in the Promising Zone Allowing ...
Affinor Growers Hires Local Nursery to Supply Commercial Strawberry Seedlings
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...