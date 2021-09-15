Detroit Thermal builds on sustainability commitment with DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower program

100% of Detroit Thermal’s electricity use will be attributed to renewable energy by 2030

Detroit, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Detroit Thermal, a clean steam energy supplier, today announced the company’s enrollment in DTE’s MIGreenPower program. One of the largest voluntary renewable energy programs in the United States, MIGreenPower enables DTE Electric customers to attribute a greater percentage of their energy use to Michigan-made wind and solar beyond the 15% DTE already provides. Detroit Thermal will gradually increase its MIGreenPower enrollment to attribute 100% of its electric usage to renewable resources by 2030. The company’s commitment will ultimately offset the carbon dioxide equivalent of greenhouse gas emissions from over 1,000 passenger vehicles driven for a year.*

Since 1903, Detroit Thermal’s steam distribution system has been an innovative energy solution for Detroit and a critical piece of the city’s infrastructure and economic recovery. Detroit Thermal delivers clean steam energy through an extensive underground network that runs throughout the greater downtown Detroit area and serves more than 100 buildings. Produced with clean natural gas and offering unique advantages, the system continues to provide clean, safe steam energy, now partially derived from renewable sources. For more than 100 years, Detroit Thermal has served most of Detroit’s noteworthy buildings, including GM Renaissance Center, TCF Center, Fox Theater, Detroit Medical Center, Ford Field, The Fisher Building, City of Detroit, and Wayne State University.

“Sustainability has always been at the center of what we do, and enrolling in MIGreenPower reinforces that commitment,” said Todd Grzech, CEO of Detroit Thermal. “Because of the customers we serve and the nature of our work, our enrollment will make a significant clean energy impact on the City of Detroit and the overall region. We’re thrilled to join DTE in the fight against climate change and continue working to build a cleaner future for all.”

Detroit Thermal joins over 400 businesses and nearly 40,000 residential customers who are using MIGreenPower to reduce their carbon footprint and accelerate the development of renewable energy in Michigan. Detroit Thermal customers, General Motors and Bedrock Detroit, are also part of the MIGreenPower program. Other prominent MIGreenPower program subscribers include Ford Motor Company, the University of Michigan, the Detroit Zoo and the State of Michigan. MIGreenPower subscribers annually support 1.8 million megawatt hours of clean energy, which has the environmental benefit equal to taking 277,400 passenger cars off the road for a year.*