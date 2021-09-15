Tree Island Steel Announces Quarterly Dividend

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tree Island Steel Ltd. (“Tree Island” or the “Company”) (TSX:TSL) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share on the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company, payable on October 15, 2021, to holders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2021.



This is in addition to the $0.05 per share special dividend declared and announced on July 27, 2021 and also payable on October 15, 2021.