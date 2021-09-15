Catalyst Biosciences Participating in a Fireside Chat with LifeSci Capital

To register for the call, please e-mail rfromberg@lifescicapital.com. The replay will also be available on the Events and Presentations section on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About Catalyst Biosciences, the Protease Medicines company

Catalyst is a research and clinical development biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing unmet medical needs in rare disorders of the complement and coagulation systems. Our protease engineering platform has generated two late-stage clinical programs, including MarzAA, a subcutaneously (SQ) administered next-generation engineered coagulation Factor VIIa (FVIIa) for the treatment of episodic bleeding in subjects with rare bleeding disorders. Our complement pipeline includes a preclinical C3-degrader program licensed to Biogen for dry age-related macular degeneration, an improved complement factor I protease for SQ replacement therapy in patients with CFI deficiency and proteases from our ProTUNE C3b-C4b degrader and ImmunoTUNE C3a-C5a degrader platforms designed to target specific disorders of the complement or inflammatory pathways as well as other complement programs in development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about the product candidates of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company”) and the benefits of its protease engineering platform; plans to complete the ConFIrm and ConFIdence studies; plans to submit an IND and initiate a global clinical trial for CB 4332 in CFI deficiency in 2022; the potential markets for and advantages of the Company's complement product candidates, including CB 2782-PEG, CB 4332 and complement degraders; and plans for the Company's collaboration with Biogen.

Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the risk that trials and studies may be delayed or halted as a result of COVID-19, competitive products and other factors, that trials may not have satisfactory outcomes, the risk that the ConFIrm and ConFIdence trials will not validate the potential market for CB 4332; the risks that CB4332 and the Company’s complement degraders have not yet started human clinical trials, the risk Catalyst may elect to terminate or postpone ongoing development programs, including development of MarzAA or any of the Company’s complement assets; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital, which may not be available on favorable terms if at all; the risk that Biogen may terminate the Company's agreement, and other risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 4, 2021, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 5, 2021 and in other filings filed from time to time with the SEC. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Ana Kapor

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc.

investors@catbio.com