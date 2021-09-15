checkAd

Vaccinex CEO, Dr. Maurice Zauderer, Presented New and Promising Phase 2 SIGNAL Trial Data in a Plenary Session at the European Huntington’s Disease Network Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 14:00  |  27   |   |   

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology Company pioneering a differentiated approach to treating neurodegenerative disease and cancer through the inhibition of SEMA4D, a potent biological mediator, today announced that Maurice Zauderer, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, presented new and promising data from continued analysis of final results of the phase 2 SIGNAL Huntington’s Disease Trial at the European Huntington Disease Network Meeting (EHDN2021), which was held September 9-11, 2021.   

Plenary Session and Panel Discussion

On September 10, Dr. Zauderer joined clinical leaders from Roche, Wave, Uniqure and Prilenia to discuss major lessons and continuing plans for clinical trials in Huntington’s disease (HD). Dr. Zauderer highlighted new data from the SIGNAL phase 2 trial believed to further support the cognitive benefit of treatment with the pepinemab antibody. People with HD regularly identify cognitive impairment as a major concern that significantly impacts their daily life.

Dr. Zauderer also presented subgroup analysis suggesting that the greatest benefit from treatment was detected in patients with moderately advanced disease and discussed how these findings will impact the design of a planned pivotal phase 3 trial, for which the company is actively evaluating potential development partners.

During the panel discussion that followed, Dr. Zauderer discussed how he believed the results of SIGNAL and other Vaccinex studies have advanced the company’s understanding of pathogenic mechanisms and help to lay a foundation for optimal timing of treatment and identifying rational combination therapies that may result in even greater efficacy in the future. Vaccinex is grateful to the individuals and their families who participated in the SIGNAL phase 2 study and remains committed to advancing this promising potential therapy in both HD and Alzheimer’s disease.

Dr. Zauderer’s video presentation is available here.

About the SIGNAL trial

SIGNAL was a phase 2, multi-center, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled clinical trial in subjects with early manifest and late prodromal HD to assess safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of pepinemab. The study included 179 subjects with early manifest disease and 89 subjects diagnosed as late prodromal. Individuals were randomized 1:1 for monthly intravenous infusion with either 20 mg/kg pepinemab or placebo for at least 18 months. The study is now complete and a phase 3 study is being planned to expand on promising data pointing to cognitive benefits of treatment with pepinemab.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vaccinex CEO, Dr. Maurice Zauderer, Presented New and Promising Phase 2 SIGNAL Trial Data in a Plenary Session at the European Huntington’s Disease Network Meeting ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology Company pioneering a differentiated approach to treating neurodegenerative disease and cancer through the inhibition of SEMA4D, a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
REPEAT: ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT ...
AAR enters exclusive distribution agreement with Arkwin Industries, supporting engine actuation and ...
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent ...
Headwater Gold Completes Drill Program at Spring Peak Project, Nevada
ESG Capital 1 Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
Touchpoint Group Holdings Signs Licensing Agreement with World Championship Air Race
STMicroelectronics and Blues Wireless Cooperate to Accelerate Adoption of Cellular Technology in ...
Biophytis Announces DMC Second Interim Analysis Efficacy Results in the Promising Zone Allowing ...
Affinor Growers Hires Local Nursery to Supply Commercial Strawberry Seedlings
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...