Sera Prognostics Appoints Dr. Michael R. Foley as Chief Medical Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sera Prognostics Inc., The Pregnancy Company (NASDAQ: SERA), focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing innovative pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients, today announced that Dr. Michael R. Foley has been appointed to the position of Chief Medical Officer beginning in January 2022. Dr. Foley will lead all medical activities for Sera as the company executes its vision to be the Pregnancy Company. He joins a group of talented clinical operations and medical professionals who support Sera’s collaborations with research teams across the globe.

“We are honored to have Dr. Foley bring his extensive Maternal-Fetal Medicine and leadership experience to the Sera Prognostics team to help us achieve our vision to improve the lives of women and babies through individualized prenatal care,” said Gregory C. Critchfield, M.D., M.S., Chairman and CEO of Sera Prognostics. “Mike is highly respected for his expertise, his judgment, and his commitment to the health of mothers and babies. His leadership will provide important insights and perspective, as we actively educate payers about the impacts of the PreTRM Test-and-treat strategy for improving pregnancy outcomes through expanded access to valuable individualized PreTRM risk information.”



Dr. Michael Foley initially practiced Maternal-Fetal Medicine in private practice for more than 20 years and retires on December 31, 2021 from the role of Chairman of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Arizona College of Medicine Phoenix/Banner Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, where he served for nearly a decade and now is working with both the university and Sera in an orderly transition that is to be completed at year-end. Dr. Foley received his medical degree from Chicago Medical School in 1984. He completed an Obstetrics and Gynecology residency and a Maternal-Fetal Medicine fellowship at The Ohio State University Hospital in 1988 and 1990, respectively. He is also an award-winning teacher, author, and has published numerous scientific articles while also serving as a reviewer for several medical journals. Dr. Foley is the Lead Editor of Obstetric Intensive Care: A Practical Manual (McGraw-Hill), which is currently in its fifth edition (2018). He is also a Co-editor for Critical Care Obstetrics-Fifth and Sixth Editions (Wiley-Blackstone).