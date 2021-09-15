checkAd

Candente Copper Commences Exploration Program on Canyon Creek Copper Project in British Columbia Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candente Copper Corp. (TSX:DNT, BVL:DNT) ("Candente Copper”, “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced an exploration program at the Canyon Creek Copper Project in northwestern British Columbia (“B.C.”), Canada.

Exploration will focus on confirming and expanding previously discovered copper (“Cu”) and molybdenum (”Mo”) mineralization in bedrock as well as geochemical and geophysical anomalies all of which are typical of porphyry style mineralization.

The Canyon Creek property comprises 24 square kilometres and covers extensive copper-molybdenum-silver anomalies delineated by both regional stream sediments and soil sampling.   The anomalous levels of Mo and Cu in soils extend over 5 km by 2 km east of the stream sediment anomalies.  Mo ranges from 10 to 270 parts per million (“ppm”) and Cu ranges from 40 to 780 ppm. Please see: https://www.candentecopper.com/projects/canyon-creek-bc-canada/ for maps.

Chalcopyrite (copper sulphide) and molybdenite (molybdenum sulphide) with grades of up to 1.56% Cu; up to 0.1% Mo and up to 17.6 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver (“Ag”) have been found within quartz veining and stockwork zones in altered intrusive rocks including quartz monzonite. This mineralization occurs in two areas covering 800 metres (“m”) by 300m and 400m by 400m, respectively and much of the area between is hidden by glacial till or other cover.   

Current exploration will include stream sediment sampling, soil sampling, prospecting and geological mapping to expand the known anomalies and mineralization.

The Canyon Creek property is located in the northwestern end of the Quesnelia Zone (Terrane) approximately 160 kilometres (“km”) from the Red Chris Mine, 15 km from a main highway and 60 km from the town of Dease Lake.

Large granodiorite to quartz monzonite plutons are affiliated with the Quesnel Terrane of B.C.   Overall, quartz-monzonite plutons form the largest world class deposits of Cu-Mo-Au and Cu-Mo. Examples are Edernet with 1.78 billion tonnes of 0.62% Cu and 0.025% Mo, Chuquicamata, 6.45 billion tonnes of 0.55% Cu and Bingham Canyon, 3.24 billion tonnes of 0.88% Cu, 0.02% Mo and 0.5 g/t Au. *There are no assurances that the Company will have similar results at the Canyon Creek Copper Project.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Candente Copper Commences Exploration Program on Canyon Creek Copper Project in British Columbia Canada VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Candente Copper Corp. (TSX:DNT, BVL:DNT) ("Candente Copper”, “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced an exploration program at the Canyon Creek Copper Project in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
REPEAT: ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT ...
AAR enters exclusive distribution agreement with Arkwin Industries, supporting engine actuation and ...
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent ...
Headwater Gold Completes Drill Program at Spring Peak Project, Nevada
ESG Capital 1 Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
Touchpoint Group Holdings Signs Licensing Agreement with World Championship Air Race
STMicroelectronics and Blues Wireless Cooperate to Accelerate Adoption of Cellular Technology in ...
Biophytis Announces DMC Second Interim Analysis Efficacy Results in the Promising Zone Allowing ...
Affinor Growers Hires Local Nursery to Supply Commercial Strawberry Seedlings
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...