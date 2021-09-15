Candente Copper Commences Exploration Program on Canyon Creek Copper Project in British Columbia Canada

Exploration will focus on confirming and expanding previously discovered copper (“Cu”) and molybdenum (”Mo”) mineralization in bedrock as well as geochemical and geophysical anomalies all of which are typical of porphyry style mineralization.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candente Copper Corp. (TSX:DNT, BVL:DNT) ("Candente Copper”, “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced an exploration program at the Canyon Creek Copper Project in northwestern British Columbia (“B.C.”), Canada.

The Canyon Creek property comprises 24 square kilometres and covers extensive copper-molybdenum-silver anomalies delineated by both regional stream sediments and soil sampling. The anomalous levels of Mo and Cu in soils extend over 5 km by 2 km east of the stream sediment anomalies. Mo ranges from 10 to 270 parts per million (“ppm”) and Cu ranges from 40 to 780 ppm. Please see: https://www.candentecopper.com/projects/canyon-creek-bc-canada/ for maps.

Chalcopyrite (copper sulphide) and molybdenite (molybdenum sulphide) with grades of up to 1.56% Cu; up to 0.1% Mo and up to 17.6 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver (“Ag”) have been found within quartz veining and stockwork zones in altered intrusive rocks including quartz monzonite. This mineralization occurs in two areas covering 800 metres (“m”) by 300m and 400m by 400m, respectively and much of the area between is hidden by glacial till or other cover.

Current exploration will include stream sediment sampling, soil sampling, prospecting and geological mapping to expand the known anomalies and mineralization.

The Canyon Creek property is located in the northwestern end of the Quesnelia Zone (Terrane) approximately 160 kilometres (“km”) from the Red Chris Mine, 15 km from a main highway and 60 km from the town of Dease Lake.

Large granodiorite to quartz monzonite plutons are affiliated with the Quesnel Terrane of B.C. Overall, quartz-monzonite plutons form the largest world class deposits of Cu-Mo-Au and Cu-Mo. Examples are Edernet with 1.78 billion tonnes of 0.62% Cu and 0.025% Mo, Chuquicamata, 6.45 billion tonnes of 0.55% Cu and Bingham Canyon, 3.24 billion tonnes of 0.88% Cu, 0.02% Mo and 0.5 g/t Au. *There are no assurances that the Company will have similar results at the Canyon Creek Copper Project.