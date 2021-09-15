checkAd

electroCore Announces New Patent Expanding Claims Related to Delivery of Non-Invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation Therapy Using Mobile Devices

ROCKAWAY, NJ, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued US Patent No. 11,097,102 to electroCore, relating to devices, systems and methods integrated with, or coupled to, smartphones that allow patients to self-treat medical conditions, such as migraine headache, by electrical non-invasive stimulation of nerves. The ‘102 patent is the 8th US patent issued to ECOR in the company’s mobile connectivity platform, with additional US and International matters pending.

electroCore is building a portfolio of Intellectual Property (IP) around smartphone-integrated and smartphone connected non-invasive therapy. This IP may provide a foundation for combining the company’s clinically proven non-invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation (nVNS) with application-based digital health platforms that could enable health care providers to use Remote Patient Monitoring or Remote Therapeutic Monitoring reimbursement codes. That combination, in turn, may enable future business models and revenue streams for the company’s products.

“This latest patent supports our IP portfolio focused on using mobile phone systems and methods to deliver non-invasive therapy,” said JP Errico, founder, board member and investor of electroCore, and co-inventor of the new patent. “By merging smartphones and medical devices, we hope to change how external neuromodulation devices are configured to deliver therapy, creating the potential for connected devices and/or smartphones that can not only monitor biomarkers like EKGs and EEGs, but can actually deliver therapy, thereby expanding the potential reach of our platform non-invasive vagus nerve therapy to millions of patients across the globe.”

About electroCore, Inc.
electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy platform, initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventive treatment of cluster headache and migraine, the acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache, and paroxysmal hemicrania and hemicrania continua in adults.

