Nightfood Sponsors Society of Behavioral Sleep Medicine Annual Conference

It is estimated that over 100 million snacks are consumed in the United States between dinner and bed on any given night. The most popular choices are cookies, chips, and, of course, ice cream.

These snacks are known to be generally unhealthy, but they can also be specifically disruptive to sleep quality when consumed before bed.

It is believed human appetite and cravings for sweets and fats naturally peak in the evening, at the same time willpower is at its weakest. This hard-wired biological programming drives America’s rampant nighttime snacking behavior. The result is that unhealthy night snacking is a significant ongoing problem for consumers. Nightfood is pioneering the night snack category, with sleep-friendly snacks to satisfy nighttime cravings in a better, healthier, and more sleep-friendly way.

As a key sponsor of the annual conference, Nightfood aims to expand awareness of the Nightfood brand among leading experts in the field, resulting in the acceleration of consumer understanding of the critical link between nutrition and sleep. Leading behavioral sleep specialists from around the world will learn more about Nightfood while also having an opportunity to sample the ice cream.

“With growing interest in the field from global powerhouses like Pepsi, Nestle, and Unilever, we see a significant category forming around night snacks,” stated Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “As the category pioneer, it’s our responsibility to advance the category itself, along with our brand. Our relationship with SBSM presents the opportunity to do that through the world’s thought leaders on sleep hygiene.”

Nightfood advisors Dr. Lauren Broch and Dr. Michael Grandner are members of SBSM. Dr. Grandner is the organization’s President-Elect. Dr. Broch holds a Master of Science degree in Human Nutrition, and a Doctorate in Psychology with specialized training in sleep disorders. Dr. Grandner is the director of the Sleep and Health Research Program at the University of Arizona, and serves on the Board of Directors of the Sleep and Wellness task force for the NCAA, and has published over 175 articles and chapters on issues relating to sleep health, and current and past consulting clients include Casper, Fitbit, Natrol, Major League Baseball, the International Olympic Committee.