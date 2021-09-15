Celularity Appoints Andrew L. Pecora, M.D., F.A.C.P., C.P.E., as President

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic therapies, today announced the appointment of Andrew L. Pecora, M.D., F.A.C.P., C.P.E., as President effective today. Reporting to Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Pecora will provide senior leadership to advance Celularity’s clinical pipeline toward U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, including responsibility for preclinical and clinical development and regulatory affairs.

“It is with great pleasure that we announce Andrew’s appointment as Celularity’s President,” said Dr. Hariri. “Building on our recent Nasdaq listing, Andrew’s proven track record as an executive leader in biotechnology and healthcare innovation, delivery and reimbursement will help take Celularity to the next level as we advance our clinical pipeline of next-generation placental-derived cellular therapeutic candidates. Andrew and I trained together at the Weill Cornell Medical Center and have worked in cellular medicines on parallel paths for over 30 years,” Dr. Hariri continued.

Dr. Pecora commented, “I am excited to take on this new role at Celularity. I have been very impressed by the early clinical insights and underlying translational science of these novel, placental-derived, off-the-shelf cellular medicines. The potential of Celularity’s clinical pipeline, including its CYNK-101, CyCART-19 and APPL-001 programs, is tremendous. I look forward to providing leadership and strategic vision, working with Bob and his team to realize the potential of these novel allogeneic cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious disease and degenerative disease.”

Dr. Pecora is an award-winning clinician, scientist, and healthcare executive and innovator, with a track record of success leading biotechnology companies to pioneer novel cellular medicines. He is among the world’s foremost experts in blood and bone marrow stem cell transplantation, drug development, and the advancement of novel cell therapies. Dr. Pecora previously served as President of the Physician Enterprise, Chief Innovations Officer, and the Institutional Research Official of Hackensack Meridian Health. There, he oversaw more than 7,500 physicians as well as the business and clinical operations of the John Theurer Cancer Center and clinical and basic research of the Center for Discovery and Innovation. Dr. Pecora also is a Professor of Medicine and Oncology at Georgetown University.