checkAd

Lifeist Wellness Announces Debut of New Ticker “LFST” on TSX Venture Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (formerly Namaste Technologies Inc.) (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) leverages advancements in science and technology to enable you to find your path to wellness, is pleased to announce that as part of its corporate name change and rebrand from “Namaste Technologies Inc.” to “Lifeist Wellness Inc.”, the Company’s common shares will continue to be publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) under the new ticker symbol (“LFST”), with a new CUSIP number of 53228D106 and ISIN number of CA53228D1069. These changes are effective today at market open.

In connection with the name change, the Company also confirmed its common share purchase warrants expiring October 25, 2023 (the “2023 Warrants”), and common share purchase warrants expiring January 19, 2024 (the “2024 Warrants”), and their respective ticker symbols “LFST.WT.A” and “LFST.WT.B”, will also commence trading today on the TSXV.

The new CUSIP for the 2023 Warrants is 53228D114 and the ISIN number is CA53228D1143. The new CUSIP for the 2024 Warrants is 53228D122 and the ISIN number is CA53228D1226. No action is required by existing security holders of the Company with respect to the name change. Outstanding common shares and warrants certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

Visit the Company’s new website to learn more about Lifeist: https://lifeist.com.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Lifest (previously Namaste Technologies Inc.) is at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution requiring smart solutions. Lifeist is a portfolio wellness company leveraging advancements in science and technology to enable you to find your path to wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart.com that provides Canadian medical customers with a diverse selection of cannabis products from a multitude of federally licensed cultivators and its U.S. customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories; and CannMart’s Canadian recreational cannabis distribution business facilitating recreational sales to a number of provincial government control boards. The Company is set to launch a new nutraceuticals division in Q4 2021 with disruptive products in wellness.

Information on the Company and its many products can be accessed through the links below:

Find us at:

www.lifeist.com

Cannmart.com

everyonedoesit.co.uk

For more information please contact:
Lifeist Wellness Inc.
Meni Morim, CEO
Edward Miller, VP Investor Relations
Ph: 647-362-0390
Email: ir@lifeist.com

Source: Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lifeist Wellness Announces Debut of New Ticker “LFST” on TSX Venture Exchange TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lifeist Wellness Inc. (formerly Namaste Technologies Inc.) (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) leverages advancements in science and technology to enable you to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation
REPEAT: ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT ...
AAR enters exclusive distribution agreement with Arkwin Industries, supporting engine actuation and ...
Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent ...
Headwater Gold Completes Drill Program at Spring Peak Project, Nevada
ESG Capital 1 Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
Touchpoint Group Holdings Signs Licensing Agreement with World Championship Air Race
STMicroelectronics and Blues Wireless Cooperate to Accelerate Adoption of Cellular Technology in ...
Biophytis Announces DMC Second Interim Analysis Efficacy Results in the Promising Zone Allowing ...
Affinor Growers Hires Local Nursery to Supply Commercial Strawberry Seedlings
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...