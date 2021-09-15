Lifeist Wellness Announces Debut of New Ticker “LFST” on TSX Venture Exchange

In connection with the name change, the Company also confirmed its common share purchase warrants expiring October 25, 2023 (the “ 2023 Warrants ”), and common share purchase warrants expiring January 19, 2024 (the “ 2024 Warrants ”), and their respective ticker symbols “ LFST.WT.A” and “ LFST.WT.B” , will also commence trading today on the TSXV.

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (formerly Namaste Technologies Inc.) ( “Lifeist” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) leverages advancements in science and technology to enable you to find your path to wellness, is pleased to announce that as part of its corporate name change and rebrand from “Namaste Technologies Inc.” to “Lifeist Wellness Inc.”, the Company’s common shares will continue to be publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV” ) under the new ticker symbol ( “LFST” ), with a new CUSIP number of 53228D106 and ISIN number of CA53228D1069. These changes are effective today at market open.

The new CUSIP for the 2023 Warrants is 53228D114 and the ISIN number is CA53228D1143. The new CUSIP for the 2024 Warrants is 53228D122 and the ISIN number is CA53228D1226. No action is required by existing security holders of the Company with respect to the name change. Outstanding common shares and warrants certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Lifest (previously Namaste Technologies Inc.) is at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution requiring smart solutions. Lifeist is a portfolio wellness company leveraging advancements in science and technology to enable you to find your path to wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart.com that provides Canadian medical customers with a diverse selection of cannabis products from a multitude of federally licensed cultivators and its U.S. customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories; and CannMart’s Canadian recreational cannabis distribution business facilitating recreational sales to a number of provincial government control boards. The Company is set to launch a new nutraceuticals division in Q4 2021 with disruptive products in wellness.

