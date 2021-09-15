Fourth Annual F&M Charity Golf Classic Raises Over $32,000 for Local Communities

Lars Eller, President and CEO of F&M, stated, “Farmers and Merchants Bank has been committed to the communities we serve for more than 120 years. Our annual Charity Golf Classic is one of the many ways we seek to support those organizations helping others in our communities across Ohio and Indiana. Food insecurity is a significant challenge in our communities. Connecting Kids to Meals and Community Harvest Food Bank are providing critical services to help families in need.”

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO), the holding company for Farmers & Merchants State Bank, recently held its fourth annual Charity Golf Classic, raising more than $32,000 for local charities with record participation. This year’s event supported Connecting Kids to Meals, (serving Greater Toledo and Northwest Ohio) and Community Harvest Food Bank (serving Northeast Indiana).

Over the last four years, F&M’s Charity Golf Classic has raised more than $100,000 for local organizations including The Special Olympics, The Ronald McDonald House and the United Way Covid Relief Fund.

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:

The Farmers & Merchants State Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, and Steuben counties.

