NuCana Announces Enrollment of Required Number of Patients to Conduct First Interim Analysis in the Phase III Biliary Tract Cancer Study

Enrollment of 418 Evaluable Patients Expected to Enable First Interim Analysis in the First Half of 2022



Data from First Interim Analysis May Support an NDA Submission in the United States under the FDA’s Accelerated Approval Program

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) announced it has completed enrollment of the number of patients in the ongoing Phase III NuTide:121 study required to conduct the first interim analysis. The study, which is comparing Acelarin combined with cisplatin to the global standard of care, gemcitabine plus cisplatin, as a first-line treatment for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer, has enrolled 418 patients with measurable disease. The first interim analysis will be conducted after the 418th patient has completed 28 weeks of follow-up, which is expected to occur in the first half of 2022. NuCana believes that a statistically significant improvement in the Objective Response Rate (ORR) at the first interim analysis, accompanied by positive trends in other endpoints, has the potential to allow for accelerated approval of a new drug application (NDA) for Acelarin in the United States. Recruitment in the NuTide:121 study, which is intended to enroll up to 828 patients, is ongoing and NuCana believes subsequent analyses could provide the confirmatory data to support full (regular) approval.

“We are very pleased to achieve this important enrollment milestone which brings us closer to our goal of developing more effective and safer medicines for patients with cancer,” said Hugh S. Griffith, NuCana’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Biliary tract cancer is a devastating disease and there is a significant need for more effective medicines. We are especially grateful to all of the patients, their families, the investigators and other health care professionals involved in the NuTide:121 study.”

Mr. Griffith continued: “The primary objective of the first interim analysis is to demonstrate at least a 14% improvement in the ORR in the Acelarin plus cisplatin arm compared to the gemcitabine plus cisplatin arm. In the ABC-08 study of Acelarin plus cisplatin as a first-line treatment for patients with biliary tract cancer, an ORR of 44% was achieved among the evaluable population. This compared favorably to the ORR of 26% achieved among evaluable patients treated with gemcitabine plus cisplatin in the ABC-02 study, which established this regimen as the global standard of care. We look forward to announcing the outcome of this first interim analysis in the first half of 2022.”