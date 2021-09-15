Cyclo Therapeutics to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced that N. Scott Fine, Chief Executive Officer and Sharon Hrynkow, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs of Cyclo Therapeutics, will present at the virtual Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit on September 22, 2021 at 10:45 AM ET.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.