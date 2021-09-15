checkAd

PhaseBio Appoints William D. Humphries to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021   

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced the appointment of William D. Humphries to its board of directors. Additionally, Justin Klein, M.D., J.D., is stepping down from his role as director, effective immediately.

“Bill’s deep commercial expertise gained through his leadership roles at numerous specialty pharmaceutical companies will be an invaluable addition to our already robust board of directors,” said Jonathan P. Mow, Chief Executive Officer of PhaseBio. “Bill joins us at an exciting and pivotal time in PhaseBio’s growth, as we continue to advance our clinical programs and begin to build a commercial organization to prepare to market bentracimab in the United States should it be approved.”

Mr. Mow added, “I would also like to thank Justin for his many contributions during his time as a director. He has proved himself to be a trusted advisor, who has been instrumental in helping PhaseBio get to where it is today, and continues to be one of the strongest champions of our mission.”

Mr. Humphries has more than 30 years of experience building and leading commercial-stage pharmaceutical organizations. He is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Isosceles Pharmaceuticals, a position he has held since May 2021. Prior to his role at Isosceles, Mr. Humphries served as President of Ortho Dermatologics, a Bausch Health Company. Before joining Ortho Dermatologics, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the North American business of Merz, an affiliate of Merz Pharma Group, where he oversaw strategic direction and collaboration among three North American companies: Merz Pharmaceuticals LLC, Merz Aesthetics Inc., and Merz Pharma Canada Ltd. Before joining Merz, he served in a number of leadership positions with Stiefel Laboratories, including as its Chief Commercial Officer and then as President, where he spearheaded two significant acquisitions and led the global integration of Stiefel into GlaxoSmithKline. Earlier in his career Mr. Humphries served in executive roles in sales and marketing, business development, and international marketing for Allergan, concluding as vice president of its U.S. skincare business.

