BigCommerce Recognized as Challenger in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce Platforms

“BigCommerce is again thankful to be recognized by Gartner in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce,” said Brent Bellm, chief executive officer at BigCommerce. “Gartner’s recognition reflects our vision, innovation and execution, which when coupled with our rich partner ecosystem, enable us to deliver industry-leading SaaS ecommerce that supports B2B and B2C merchants at every stage of growth.”

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced it has been recognized by Gartner as a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce Platforms. BigCommerce was positioned based on the “Completeness of Vision” axis and the “ability to execute” axis in the Challengers quadrant.

Gartner defines those positioned as Challengers as vendors who “provide commerce functionality that may have a narrower scope in relation to serving the total addressable market than that of Leaders. Challengers may focus on fewer industries, geographies, technology deployment methods or business models. These vendors are often highly respected. They invest in technological innovation that is key to their target markets. They use their R&D resources, access to investment, profits and market reputation to either grow quickly or attract a new kind of customer. Challengers often:

Focus on a perceived high-growth sector of the market.

Invest heavily in technology to meet the needs of their target customers.

Have robust feature sets for the customers they serve.” [1]

The report evaluates 17 digital commerce platform vendors based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision in order to help application leaders that support digital commerce make informed evaluations. According to Gartner, “Buyers of digital commerce platforms are looking for ways to deliver and support a unique, compelling and consistent customer experience through these platforms across all supported channels. While they may pursue this goal in different ways, they are all seeking more flexible and nimble implementations and post-implementation extensions that enable an accelerated time-to-market, reduce the TCO and deliver desirable digital business outcomes. They also recognize the importance of a vendor’s ability to attract and develop an ecosystem of technology and service provider partners that add value to its digital commerce platform.” [1]

