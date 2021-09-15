checkAd

BigCommerce Recognized as Challenger in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce Platforms

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced it has been recognized by Gartner as a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce Platforms. BigCommerce was positioned based on the “Completeness of Vision” axis and the “ability to execute” axis in the Challengers quadrant.

“BigCommerce is again thankful to be recognized by Gartner in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce,” said Brent Bellm, chief executive officer at BigCommerce. “Gartner’s recognition reflects our vision, innovation and execution, which when coupled with our rich partner ecosystem, enable us to deliver industry-leading SaaS ecommerce that supports B2B and B2C merchants at every stage of growth.”

Gartner defines those positioned as Challengers as vendors who “provide commerce functionality that may have a narrower scope in relation to serving the total addressable market than that of Leaders. Challengers may focus on fewer industries, geographies, technology deployment methods or business models. These vendors are often highly respected. They invest in technological innovation that is key to their target markets. They use their R&D resources, access to investment, profits and market reputation to either grow quickly or attract a new kind of customer. Challengers often:

  • Focus on a perceived high-growth sector of the market.
  • Invest heavily in technology to meet the needs of their target customers.
  • Have robust feature sets for the customers they serve.” [1]

The report evaluates 17 digital commerce platform vendors based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision in order to help application leaders that support digital commerce make informed evaluations. According to Gartner, “Buyers of digital commerce platforms are looking for ways to deliver and support a unique, compelling and consistent customer experience through these platforms across all supported channels. While they may pursue this goal in different ways, they are all seeking more flexible and nimble implementations and post-implementation extensions that enable an accelerated time-to-market, reduce the TCO and deliver desirable digital business outcomes. They also recognize the importance of a vendor’s ability to attract and develop an ecosystem of technology and service provider partners that add value to its digital commerce platform.” [1]

Visit BigCommerce.com to learn more about how fast-growing B2C and B2B merchants build, innovate and grow their business with BigCommerce.

1 Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce,” Jason Daigler, Yanna Dharmasthira, Sandy Shen, Penny Gillespie, Mike Lowndes, Aditya Vasudevan, 31 August 2021

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 120 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony, Vodafone and Woolrich. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

