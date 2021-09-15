Mirion Releases Apex-Guard Application, Gamma Spectroscopy Software for Regulated Count Rooms

Apex-Guard software provides users with increased security and data integrity and is especially beneficial for pharmaceutical customers who must adhere to the United States Food and Drug Administration’s Title 21 CFR Part 11 laboratory compliance, which outlines requirements for electronic record retention and electronic signatures. Key features include role-based security with Windows credentials authentication, automatic timed log-offs, increased security for file editing permissions, enhanced audit logs, and digital signatures.

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (“Mirion”), a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets, today announced the release of its new Apex-Guard software, an exciting addition to the Mirion Apex-Gamma Lab Productivity Suite.

“Apex-Guard software addresses a gap in the marketplace for satisfying Title 21 CFR Part 11 compliance needs for pharmaceutical customers while offering robust data security features to all,” says James Cocks, ​​​​​​​Division President, DMD Americas at Mirion. “Pharmaceutical customers, nuclear power plant count rooms, and commercial radiochemistry labs will all benefit from Apex-Guard software’s extra layer of security and audit-supporting documentation. We are pleased to bring this critical product to market in tandem with the rest of our Apex-Gamma Lab Productivity Suite.”

The new product builds on Apex-Gamma and Genie software packages with two significant enhancements to Mirion’s legacy spectroscopy products—subscription-based pricing models and electronic software licensing.

“Apex-Guard software’s subscription-based model will allow customers to remain up to date on the latest version to ensure compliance and security threat maintenance, while allowing Mirion to develop long-term partnerships instead of one-time transactions,” continued James Cocks. “Electronic software licensing will also greatly improve the process for customers by replacing USB hardware installs.”

When integrated with a customers’ existing laboratory procedures, Apex-Guard software will make achieving compliance standards easier and more attainable.

Mirion expects to complete its business combination with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE: GSAH) and become a publicly listed company in the second half of 2021, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions, including certain regulatory approvals.