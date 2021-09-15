Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of July 31, 2021
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: MHF) today announced the financial position of the Fund as of July 31, 2021.
|Current Q
|Previous Q
|Prior Yr Q
|July 31, 2021
|April 30, 2021
|July 31, 2020
|Total Net Assets (a)
|
$
|
177,745,059
$
175,449,779
$
171,624,193
$
8.21
$
8.11
$
7.93
$
8.19
$
7.79
$
7.34
(0.24)%
(3.95)%
(7.44)%
21,638,334
21,632,934
21,632,934
$
1,385,836
$
1,367,436
$
1,474,616
$
2,280,072
$
(531,678)
$
11,346,827
$
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare