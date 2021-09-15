checkAd

The Brew Kettle Brewery and Restaurant to Open at the Hall of Fame Village Powered by Johnson Controls

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.09.2021, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (the “Destination”), today announced that The Brew Kettle, an Ohio-based brewery and restaurant that has been producing award-winning craft beers since 1995, will be opening a new location at the Destination. The Brew Kettle will be connected to the previously announced Topgolf Swing Suite facility at the Retail Promenade of the Hall of Fame Village.

“We are thrilled to welcome The Brew Kettle, one of the most well-respected breweries in the great state of Ohio, to the Hall of Fame Village campus,” stated Mike Levy, President of Operations for HOFV. “Our guests will now have yet another excellent dining and beverage option when they visit, whether it’s for one of our sporting or concert events or just leisurely enjoying all the Destination has to offer. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship that will offer our guests a wide variety of craft beers, high-quality food, and fantastic entertainment from one of Ohio’s best franchises.”

The Brew Kettle space will offer food, beverages, and entertainment for all ages, and will include a more than 4,000-square-foot patio overlooking Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The nearby Topgolf Swing Suite player bays, which are powered by industry-leading Full Swing Golf simulators, will feature signature Topgolf games and virtual golf experiences, as well as football, baseball, hockey, zombie dodgeball, and much more.

“The Brew Kettle is very excited about partnering with the Hall of Fame Village. This is a tremendous opportunity for us to help promote the many initiatives that are set to open in the new Village and grow our footprint of brands in Ohio,” said Bryan Weber and Chris Russo, Partners of The Brew Kettle. “The Brew Kettle family looks forward to opening its newest Pub and Smokehouse in the Village along with all its award-winning craft beers like White Rajah, Major Lager, Big Woodie, as well as a Hall of Fame Village-inspired craft beer. With the addition of the Topgolf Swing Suites in our new Pub there will be plenty of great gatherings with new and old friends here in Canton."

Seite 1 von 3


Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Brew Kettle Brewery and Restaurant to Open at the Hall of Fame Village Powered by Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Exclusive Networks Launches Initial Public Offering on Regulated Market of Euronext Paris and ...
Ginkgo Bioworks to Go Public with Over $1.6 Billion in Proceeds
All-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPad, and iPad mini Come to ...
Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — More Pro Than Ever Before
Argo Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering
Designit wins 2021 Red Dot Award in Brand & Communication Design
Atlas Crest Investment Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Archer Aviation Inc.
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Chevron, Gevo Announce Intent to Pursue Sustainable Aviation Fuel Investment
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
‘The Streaming Decade,’ Roku’s Annual Survey, Shows Industry Has Passed a “Tipping Point”
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
A Letter From Creek Road Miners CEO, Scott D. Kaufman
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.09.21WFA Partners With NFL Alumni Academy and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Postpones Highway 77 Music Festival
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten