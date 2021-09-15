The Brew Kettle Brewery and Restaurant to Open at the Hall of Fame Village Powered by Johnson Controls

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (the “Destination”), today announced that The Brew Kettle, an Ohio-based brewery and restaurant that has been producing award-winning craft beers since 1995, will be opening a new location at the Destination. The Brew Kettle will be connected to the previously announced Topgolf Swing Suite facility at the Retail Promenade of the Hall of Fame Village.

“We are thrilled to welcome The Brew Kettle, one of the most well-respected breweries in the great state of Ohio, to the Hall of Fame Village campus,” stated Mike Levy, President of Operations for HOFV. “Our guests will now have yet another excellent dining and beverage option when they visit, whether it’s for one of our sporting or concert events or just leisurely enjoying all the Destination has to offer. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship that will offer our guests a wide variety of craft beers, high-quality food, and fantastic entertainment from one of Ohio’s best franchises.”

The Brew Kettle space will offer food, beverages, and entertainment for all ages, and will include a more than 4,000-square-foot patio overlooking Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The nearby Topgolf Swing Suite player bays, which are powered by industry-leading Full Swing Golf simulators, will feature signature Topgolf games and virtual golf experiences, as well as football, baseball, hockey, zombie dodgeball, and much more.

“The Brew Kettle is very excited about partnering with the Hall of Fame Village. This is a tremendous opportunity for us to help promote the many initiatives that are set to open in the new Village and grow our footprint of brands in Ohio,” said Bryan Weber and Chris Russo, Partners of The Brew Kettle. “The Brew Kettle family looks forward to opening its newest Pub and Smokehouse in the Village along with all its award-winning craft beers like White Rajah, Major Lager, Big Woodie, as well as a Hall of Fame Village-inspired craft beer. With the addition of the Topgolf Swing Suites in our new Pub there will be plenty of great gatherings with new and old friends here in Canton."