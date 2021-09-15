Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced its role as a Gold Sponsor of MNE Ceresio 1931, the first electric boat ceremony in Lugano, Switzerland. This event is part of the larger 20-35 Project, an initiative that is encouraging the conversion of fossil fuel propulsion to electric propulsion among all boats in the fleet of the Società Navigazione del Lago di Lugano by 2035.

Helbiz Announces Sponsorship of First Switzerland Electric Boat Ceremony (Photo: Business Wire)

The project kicked off yesterday with the inauguration of Switzerland's first fully electric boat, designed with lake navigation to significantly reduce CO2 emissions. Helbiz was present in Lugano with its sustainable electric vehicles on display, offering its transportation services and recharging stations for guests to experience firsthand. The company also arranged safety demonstrations and test drives of its vehicles to promote the responsible use of scooters.

The event also marked the official debut of the Helbiz E-Station, a smart platform for renting, releasing and recharging electric scooters, now present in Lugano. The station can be moved to strategic points around the city to improve circulation flows and reduce carbon emissions.

"Helbiz is committed to raising awareness on key societal issues such as the reduction of CO2 and combating pollution,” said Giulio Profumo, Chief Financial Officer at Helbiz. “This event and the ongoing 20-35 project highlight the importance of pairing new technology with sustainable transportation. We are proud to be a sponsor of MNE Ceresio 1931, as it reflects the core values of Helbiz and underscores our respect for the environment."

Helbiz plans to expand its micro-mobility services beyond the Alps in the near future.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform in 35 cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app.