Small Pharma Announces Engagement of Investor Relations Provider

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a neuropharmaceutical company focused on psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce it has engaged Kanan Corbin Schupak & Aronow, Inc. d/b/a KCSA Strategic Communications (“KCSA”) to provide investor relations and public relations services (the “Services”).



KCSA has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV in providing the Services to the Company. KCSA will receive an average monthly fee of U.S.$22,750 plus applicable taxes. The Services to be provided under the agreement between the Company and KCSA (the “Agreement”) will commence on September 15, 2021 for a period of six (6) months (the “Initial Term”) and shall automatically continue after the end of the Initial Term unless either the Company or KCSA provides written notice of termination at least 30 days prior to the end of the Initial Term. Commencing on the first anniversary of the Agreement, the monthly fee payable to KCSA will automatically increase annually by 5.0%. If the agreement is not terminated at the end of the Initial Term, the Agreement can be terminated by either party by providing at least 45 days’ prior written notice of termination. No stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement.