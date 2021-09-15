Small Pharma Announces Engagement of Investor Relations Provider
LONDON, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a neuropharmaceutical company focused on
psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce it has engaged Kanan Corbin Schupak & Aronow, Inc. d/b/a KCSA Strategic Communications (“KCSA”) to provide investor
relations and public relations services (the “Services”).
KCSA has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV in providing the Services to the Company. KCSA will receive an average monthly fee of U.S.$22,750 plus applicable taxes. The Services to be provided under the agreement between the Company and KCSA (the “Agreement”) will commence on September 15, 2021 for a period of six (6) months (the “Initial Term”) and shall automatically continue after the end of the Initial Term unless either the Company or KCSA provides written notice of termination at least 30 days prior to the end of the Initial Term. Commencing on the first anniversary of the Agreement, the monthly fee payable to KCSA will automatically increase annually by 5.0%. If the agreement is not terminated at the end of the Initial Term, the Agreement can be terminated by either party by providing at least 45 days’ prior written notice of termination. No stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement.
“We are delighted to serve as public and investor relations counsel to Small Pharma. KCSA has established itself as a leading communications firm to the psychedelics and central nervous system therapeutics industry. We believe in the promise of psychedelic-assisted therapy and are confident in the ability of the management team from Small Pharma to develop solutions that effectively address depression disorders,” commented Jeffrey Goldberger, Managing Partner and Principal of KCSA Strategic Communications. “As its communications partner, our job is to insert management into ongoing and relevant conversations taking place in the media and to raise the Company’s profile with potential partners and the investment community.”
The Company and KCSA act at arm’s length and to the knowledge of the Company, KCSA does not currently own any securities of Small Pharma. The engagement of KCSA remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.
About KCSA Strategic Communications
KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, with expertise in the healthcare, financial services, technology, and consumer sectors. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drive results for clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com.
