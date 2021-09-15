checkAd

Home BancShares, Inc. Announces Triple Accretive Acquisition and Entry to Texas Through a Combination with Happy Bancshares, Inc., Creating an Expansive Southern Banking Institution Stretching from Panhandle to Panhandle

CONWAY, Ark. and AMARILLO, Texas, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOMB) (“Home BancShares” or "HOMB"), the parent company of Centennial Bank, and Happy Bancshares, Inc. (“Happy Bancshares”), the parent company of Happy State Bank, jointly announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Home BancShares will acquire Happy Bancshares in an all-stock merger, with Home BancShares as the surviving entity.

The combination grants Home BancShares access to the high growth Texas market and establishes the combined entity as a dominant Southern institution with the opportunity to leverage each company’s track record of performance, integration and leadership. The combination positions Home BancShares to expand further into Texas and potentially acquire additional institutions over time.

Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, which was unanimously approved by the Boards of directors of both companies, Happy Bancshares shareholders upon closing of the merger will receive 2.17 shares of Home BancShares stock for each share of Happy Bancshares they own and will begin receiving quarterly dividends declared by Home BancShares. Based on a volume-weighted average closing price per share of Home BancShares stock of $21.77 during the 20-trading-day period ending on September 13, 2021, the per share consideration value is $47.24 and the aggregate transaction value is approximately $919 million.

The transaction is consistent with Home BancShares’ M&A track record and is expected to be immediately triple accretive: resulting in increases to earnings per share of 5.5%1 and 9.2%1 for 2022 and 2023, respectively; book value per share of 5.1%2 and tangible book value per share of 1.5%2. Following the completion of this transaction, Home BancShares will continue to have a robust capital position along with an improved operating profile. The pro forma bank will be approximately $23.3 billion2 in assets, $13.4 billion2 in loans and $18.7 billion2 in deposits and will be one of the 75 largest banks headquartered in the United States3.

Home BancShares will continue to be headquartered in Conway, Arkansas and operate as Centennial Bank in its current markets. As part of the transaction, Home BancShares will add J. Pat Hickman, current Happy Bancshares Chairman, to its Board of Directors. Happy Bancshares CEO, Mikel Williamson will join the Centennial Bank executive team while additional Happy State Bank executives are to maintain leadership roles in Texas markets. Following completion of the merger, branches located in Texas will be branded Happy State Bank, a Division of Centennial Bank.

