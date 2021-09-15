Triterras Hires Perry Mangers as Vice President of Financial Reporting

Mangers is a finance professional with more than 20 years of wide-ranging corporate and board-level experience. His areas of specialty have included initial public offerings, global reporting, financial controls, SOX compliance, financial systems implementations, technical accounting and M&A advisory functions. He will be responsible for financial reporting in compliance with the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and International Financial Reporting Standards.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triterras Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIT, TRITW) (“Triterras” or the “Company”) , a leading fintech company focused on trade and trade finance, today announced the appointment of Perry Mangers, CPA, to the newly created role of Vice President of Financial Reporting. He will report to Chief Financial Officer Alvin Tan.

Most recently, Mangers was Director of Financial Reporting for Parsons (NYSE: PSN), a technology-focused defense, intelligence, security, and infrastructure engineering firm. Prior to Parsons, Mangers held the role of Vice President, Corporate Accounting, at Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J), a $13 billion technical professional services firm, where he led the company’s financial reporting, general accounting, and FP&A teams.

“Perry is an experienced decision maker with outstanding analytical skills that will greatly benefit Triterras as we address our regulatory obligations. I’m confident he can adeptly fulfill the demands of the role so that we can deliver timely financial information to investors and the marketplace,” said Alvin Tan, Chief Financial Officer, Triterras.

Mangers brings a wealth of international finance experience to strengthen Triterras’ global reporting practice. During his time at Jacobs, Mangers relocated to Sydney for two years to assist with the integration of the $1.2 billion acquisition of Sinclair Knight Merz. He also led Oracle financial system implementations in Canada, England and Ireland. He was Finance Director for Jacobs’ Irish operations during a period of unprecedented growth.

“I’m excited to join a fast-paced, sophisticated company at a pivotal moment in its growth story. I look forward to working collaboratively with the finance team and utilizing my deep financial background to create value for the business around the world,” said Mangers.

Mangers holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Texas at Arlington and was licensed as a Certified Public Accountant in California.

About Triterras