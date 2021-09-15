checkAd

SiCar Farms Mexico Advised Save Foods On the Conversion of All Its Packing House Facilities To Use Save Foods’ Product

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.09.2021   

SiCar Farms Mexico Distributes Over 220,000 Tons Of Produce To Retailers Across North America And Europe

TEL AVIV, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods, Inc. (“Save Foods” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SVFD), an agri-food-tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure food safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, today announces that Following the company’s Press release from June 15 2021 SiCar Farms Mexico Ltd. (“SiCar Mexico”) advised that all their facilities are now using Save Foods product.

Headquartered in Mexico, SiCar Mexico is a grower, packer and international distribution company of high-quality, nutritious fruits and vegetables throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. SiCar Mexico’s most popular product is its Persian limes, grown on 10,000 acres of company-owned orchards. In addition to limes, SiCar Mexico also manages the packing and distribution of over 100,000 tons of Mexican-grown tropical fruits and vegetables at its packing centers in Texas, California, Florida, Georgia and New Jersey.

SiCar Farms Mexico CEO, Daniel Gudiño commented on the announcement, “We were amazed by the quick reaction by one of our customers, a major U.S. food retailer. Since we started using SavePROTECT on our Persian limes, the major retailer reported a five-day increase in shelf life. Internally, we noticed a 50% reduction in rotten lime count. After seeing these results, we fast-tracked our decision to add SavePROTECT to our entire network.” 

“Worldwide demand for high-quality produce, delivered using the best sustainable practices, processes and products available, continues to grow. Using SavePROTECT across our operation will facilitate our ability to provide customers with top-quality, longer-lasting produce. They will also benefit from a reduction in waste, better sustainability results and increased revenues,” added Gudiño.

Dan Sztybel, the chief executive officer of Save Foods Ltd., added, We were very excited to be informed that our product is now used in all SiCar Mexico’s facilities. We believe that this will support our market penetration and accelerate our sales “More than 1.4 million tons of lime were consumed in the United States in 2018, and we look forward to working with SiCar Mexico as they work to expand their share of this market.”

